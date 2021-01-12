Our T-box power supply failed over the Xmas break and after 10 years of faithful service we now transferring from HFC cable to UFB via Vodafone, including Vodafone Tv and possible upgrade to VOIP phones. The upgrade install occurs next Monday and I need to work out the best architecture for our house.

We already have the ONT installed, with an accompanying IPT with 1 x RJ45 (that I don't think will actually be connected to the legacy copper phone lines, because no legacy phone jack was near the ONT location). We do not have integrated wiring. I'm still working out options for telephone (e.g. either re-use our existing Uniden analogue DECT phones or buying IP phones) and will post a separate query on that topic in the VOIP part of this forum.

But this particular query is about the WiFi setup. I have a Netgear Orbi mesh system and want to retain this to push WiFi signal into the outermost reaches of our multi-story house. So I am contemplating setting the Ultra Hub to transparent 'bridge' mode so it acts solely as a modem.

1. Does anyone know what settings to disable in the Ultra Hub so that it functions solely as a modem (allowing the Orbi to handle the WiFi network and DHCP) and how to do this within the menus?

2. Are there any VLAN tagging settings needed for the Orbi when used downstream from the UFB Ultra Hub? (I currently need to tag VLAN 10 with the HFC)

3. Will the VOIP phones still connect to directly the Ultra Hub if it is set to 'modem mode' with DHCP and WiFi disabled, or will the phones' base station need to connect to the router (Orbi) and thereby take up a port?

4. If phones need to be connected to the Orbi WiFi Router and because I only have three LAN ports on the Orbi base station, are there any issues with connecting phones via a mains powered Ethernet switch (e.g. D-Link DGS-1005A)?

The alternative is to allow the Ultra Hub to do the Routing and assign the IP addresses, but turn off its' WiFi transmission and have the Orbi system purely in 'Access Point' mode and handling the WiFi.

This would actually give me better coverage for WiFi node placement because the Ultra Hub's LAN ports can directly cable feed our streaming client devices which are close to the ONT, with a single Ethernet line running to the Orbi base station located elsewhere more centrally in the house. But I would loose the functionality of the Orbi control App and the Orbi's guest network feature. I have a Synology NAS and some users also report problems with Orbi in AP mode (I might need to assign a static IP address to the NAS or would probably plug it into the Ultra Hub).

5. Are there any pitfalls to using the Orbi in AP mode with the Ultra Hub's WiFi disabled?

6. Would this set up be better for using legacy phones (i.e. using the Phone 1 / Phone 2 ports on the Ultra Hub)

Thanks for any advice.