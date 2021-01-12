Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Disabling WiFi on the Vodafone Ultra Hub?
Ulairi

#280824 12-Jan-2021 23:26
Our T-box power supply failed over the Xmas break and after 10 years of faithful service we now transferring from HFC cable to UFB via Vodafone, including Vodafone Tv and possible upgrade to VOIP phones.  The upgrade install occurs next Monday and I need to work out the best architecture for our house.

 

We already have the ONT installed, with an accompanying IPT  with 1 x RJ45 (that I don't think will actually be connected to the legacy copper phone lines, because no legacy phone jack was near the ONT location). We do not have integrated wiring. I'm still working out options for telephone (e.g. either re-use our existing Uniden analogue DECT phones or buying IP phones) and will post a separate query on that topic in the VOIP part of this forum.

 

But this particular query is about the WiFi setup. I have a Netgear Orbi mesh system and want to retain this to push WiFi signal into the outermost reaches of our multi-story house. So I am contemplating setting the Ultra Hub to transparent 'bridge' mode so it acts solely as a modem. 

 

1.  Does anyone know what settings to disable in the Ultra Hub so that it functions solely as a modem (allowing the Orbi to handle the WiFi network and DHCP) and how to do this within the menus?

 

2.  Are there any VLAN tagging settings needed for the Orbi when used downstream from the UFB Ultra Hub? (I currently need to tag VLAN 10 with the HFC)

 

3.  Will the VOIP phones still connect to directly the Ultra Hub if it is set to 'modem mode' with DHCP and WiFi disabled, or will the phones' base station need to connect to the router (Orbi) and thereby take up a port?  

 

4. If phones need to be connected to the Orbi WiFi Router and because I only have three LAN ports on the Orbi base station, are there any issues with connecting phones via a mains powered Ethernet switch (e.g. D-Link DGS-1005A)?  

 

The alternative is to allow the Ultra Hub to do the Routing and assign the IP addresses, but turn off its' WiFi transmission and have the Orbi system purely in 'Access Point' mode and handling the WiFi. 

 

This would actually give me better coverage for WiFi node placement because the Ultra Hub's LAN ports can directly cable feed our streaming client devices which are close to the ONT, with a single Ethernet line running to the Orbi base station located elsewhere more centrally in the house. But I would loose the functionality of the Orbi control App and the Orbi's guest network feature.  I have a Synology NAS and some users also report problems with Orbi in AP mode (I might need to assign a static IP address to the NAS or would probably plug it into the Ultra Hub). 

 

5. Are there any pitfalls to using the Orbi in AP mode with the Ultra Hub's WiFi disabled?

 

6.  Would this set up be better for using legacy phones (i.e. using the Phone 1 / Phone 2 ports on the Ultra Hub)

 

Thanks for any advice. 

yitz
  #2634601 13-Jan-2021 00:19
Vodafone's documentation suggests it is possible to turn off Wi-Fi on the Ultra Hub (see section 'Using the Ultra Hub'):
http://help.vodafone.co.nz/app/answers/detail/a_id/28437/~/ultra-hub-modem-%7C-step-by-step-guides 

 

The voice over broadband is going to be a managed VoIP offering delivered using the Ultra Hub so you are likely restricted to having the Ultra Hub doing the routing. I doubt IP phones are supported over the LAN ports for security reasons so you may need to use the analogue FXS (Phone 1 / Phone 2) ports.

 

Vodafone Ultra Fast HFC (DOCSIS 3.1 formerly known as FibreX) and UFB both support the same tagged UNI interface so you need to tag packets VLAN ID 10.

 

 

 

There is a migration thread over at the below link, I have specifically linked to a post indicating their intent to supply integrated wiring for existing phones.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=280665&page_no=2#2629306 

sbiddle
  #2634649 13-Jan-2021 08:51
There is no such thing as "bridge mode" in the UFB world. This concept really only exists in the xDSL world where you're effectively using your modem to effectively convert the layer 2 xDSL connection with an Ethernet port.

 

You either plug your Orbi as your main router plugged in directly to the ONT, or you use your VF Ultrahub and use the Orbi solely as AP's. If you use the Orbi as your main router you will have to VoIP functionality unless you go down the path of attempting to reconfigure the Ultrahub to work behind the Orbi (zero idea if this will work).

 

Integrated wiring is normally connected to the house wiring at the external demarc - ie fibre often comes in at the same point on the property so the cat5 on the optic@t cable is hooked up at the ETP and the copper leadin is disconnected.

 

 

Ulairi

  #2635089 13-Jan-2021 23:11
Thanks - really helpful. That linked user guide confirms that you can just toggle the WiFi off, so that would be the preferred solution (i.e. use Orbi in AP mode).

 

But thanks especially for the link re integrated wiring.  I'm now following up with Vodafone because they did not offer that to me (I may have confused things by asking about either copper wire or VOIP).  That would see me stay on the UFC (migrate to Ultrafast with DS3.1 modem) and retain the existing analogue phones.  



Ulairi

  #2635090 13-Jan-2021 23:16
Thanks - useful info. If I were to proceed then it looks like having the Orbi in AP mode only is the way to go to avoid VOIP issues.  Thanks also for info on where the integrated wiring is demarkated.  Per my previous response to @yitz, I'm now investigating that very thing and may well end up staying in the UFC. 

