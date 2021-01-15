This doesn't appear to be a Vodafone issue. I can't reach those sites either (on 2degrees). I'm getting a SERVFAIL querying their DNS servers on multiple connections:



ns_name_01: ns1.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_02: ns3.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_03: ns4.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_04: ns5.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_05: ns2.digital.govt.nz





They (digital.govt.nz) are having infrastructure issues. If you can access those sites then your DNS server is running from cache.