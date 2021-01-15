Had a client just ring who could get to the Greymouth District council website. www.greydc.govt.nz
I can (2 Degrees), logged into another vodafone clients system and they couldn't. An NSLookup with Vodafone DNS confirms it and the lookup for www.greydc.govt.nz times out.
Nothing on the Vodafone status page but it might be some strange issue that isn't really a vodafone issue but figured I'd put it up here as I've begun to check here before thinking about ringing Vodafone.
There might be more sites - The client had two she was trying to get to
https://gis.westcoast.govt.nz/WestMaps/
Was the other.