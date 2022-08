michaelmurfy: This doesn't appear to be a Vodafone issue. I can't reach those sites either (on 2degrees). I'm getting a SERVFAIL querying their DNS servers on multiple connections:



ns_name_01: ns1.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_02: ns3.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_03: ns4.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_04: ns5.digital.govt.nz

ns_name_05: ns2.digital.govt.nz



They (digital.govt.nz) are having infrastructure issues. If you can access those sites then your DNS server is running from cache.

Strange as I'm 2degrees Fibre and I can get there but maybe they are caching. Perhaps the DNS at digital.govt.nz has dropped the zone or something but some of 2D's servers are caching the records. I tried ringing Greymouth DC but they has no idea and had heard nothing but thats not really surpising.Looks like it might be an issue at "Digital.govt.nz" where ever / who ever that is.You are right that it looks like its their DNS Servers. I tried ringing and they attempted to put me through but the main guy is still on leave (Or at least "not there") and the other I went through to voicemail so I gave him a head up they have some issues as MX Records aren't resolving so their email will be broken too. Maybe he didn't answer because he's madly trying to fix something.This is a brilliant forum to bounce things off - Love geekzone.