Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VODAFONE or Vodafone upstream DNS Issues?
mobiusnz

#280854 15-Jan-2021 13:48
Had a client just ring who could get to the Greymouth District council website. www.greydc.govt.nz

I can (2 Degrees), logged into another vodafone clients system and they couldn't. An NSLookup with Vodafone DNS confirms it and the lookup for www.greydc.govt.nz times out.

Nothing on the Vodafone status page but it might be some strange issue that isn't really a vodafone issue but figured I'd put it up here as I've begun to check here before thinking about ringing Vodafone.

There might be more sites - The client had two she was trying to get to

 

https://gis.westcoast.govt.nz/WestMaps/

 

Was the other.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

waikariboy
  #2636039 15-Jan-2021 13:56
Vodafone user here. Vodafone Internet not able to access, Vodafone Mobile not able to access, PIA VPN to NZ able to access.




Balm its gone!

michaelmurfy
  #2636040 15-Jan-2021 13:56
This doesn't appear to be a Vodafone issue. I can't reach those sites either (on 2degrees). I'm getting a SERVFAIL querying their DNS servers on multiple connections:

ns_name_01: ns1.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_02: ns3.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_03: ns4.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_04: ns5.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_05: ns2.digital.govt.nz

 

They (digital.govt.nz) are having infrastructure issues. If you can access those sites then your DNS server is running from cache.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

waikariboy
  #2636042 15-Jan-2021 14:00
michaelmurfy:

 

This doesn't appear to be a Vodafone issue. I can't reach those sites either (on 2degrees). I'm getting a SERVFAIL querying their DNS servers on multiple connections:

ns_name_01: ns1.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_02: ns3.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_03: ns4.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_04: ns5.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_05: ns2.digital.govt.nz

 

They (digital.govt.nz) are having infrastructure issues. If you can access those sites then your DNS server is running from cache.

 

 

 

 

LOL just got a call from my comms team asking me about our govt site not working.




Balm its gone!



prevaljo
  #2636043 15-Jan-2021 14:00
I'm on Voda and can't access a number of south island west coast sites.

mobiusnz

  #2636062 15-Jan-2021 14:11
michaelmurfy:

 

This doesn't appear to be a Vodafone issue. I can't reach those sites either (on 2degrees). I'm getting a SERVFAIL querying their DNS servers on multiple connections:

ns_name_01: ns1.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_02: ns3.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_03: ns4.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_04: ns5.digital.govt.nz
ns_name_05: ns2.digital.govt.nz

 

They (digital.govt.nz) are having infrastructure issues. If you can access those sites then your DNS server is running from cache.

 



Strange as I'm 2degrees Fibre and I can get there but maybe they are caching. Perhaps the DNS at digital.govt.nz has dropped the zone or something but some of 2D's servers are caching the records. I tried ringing Greymouth DC but they has no idea and had heard nothing but thats not really surpising.

Looks like it might be an issue at "Digital.govt.nz" where ever / who ever that is.

You are right that it looks like its their DNS Servers. I tried ringing and they attempted to put me through but the main guy is still on leave (Or at least "not there") and the other I went through to voicemail so I gave him a head up they have some issues as MX Records aren't resolving so their email will be broken too. Maybe he didn't answer because he's madly trying to fix something.

This is a brilliant forum to bounce things off - Love geekzone.




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

mobiusnz

  #2636065 15-Jan-2021 14:22
And as quickly as it broke someone has just noticed the network cable they tripped over in the wellington office of Internal Affairs Government domain name management and plugged it back in :)

 

 




Matt Beechey

 

Mobius Network Solutions

RunningMan
  #2636118 15-Jan-2021 14:42
Will be this https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=86&topicid=280855



halper86
  #2636119 15-Jan-2021 14:45
mobiusnz:

 

And as quickly as it broke someone has just noticed the network cable they tripped over in the wellington office of Internal Affairs Government domain name management and plugged it back in :)

 

 

 

 

Yep all working here now too (Data, Wanaka)

