I connect via VNC to a remote PC in Perth using VNC but last 2 or 3 days speed has been abysmal Less than 512kbit making the remote pc near unusable. WE have rebooted routers at both ends but there is still an issue.

doing a ping to cmoore.ddns.net gives 100% packet loss..

a tracert times out at about the 12th hop/

anyideas?



Tracing route to cmoore.ddns.net [61.245.133.117]

over a maximum of 30 hops:

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms ultrahub.hub [192.168.1.1]

2 29 ms 1 ms 3 ms (removed)

3 9 ms 7 ms 7 ms 10.200.12.25

4 42 ms 43 ms 43 ms 9500.syd.equinix.com [45.127.172.53]

5 41 ms 43 ms 43 ms 4764.syd.equinix.com [45.127.173.7]

6 91 ms 91 ms 91 ms be2.core1.equinix-sy3.syd.aussiebb.net [180.150.

1.159]

7 * 89 ms 91 ms be3.core1.gs.syd.aussiebb.net [202.142.143.53]

8 89 ms 91 ms * be2.core1.nextdc-s1.syd.aussiebb.net [180.150.1.

155]

9 * 88 ms 91 ms HundredGigE0-0-0-13.core1.nextdc-p1.per.aussiebb

.net [202.142.143.55]

10 90 ms 91 ms 91 ms be2.core1.vdc01.per.aussiebb.net [202.142.143.15

0]

11 92 ms * 90 ms HundredGigE0-0-0-20.bng1.vdc01.per.aussiebb.net

[202.142.143.47]

12 * * * Request timed out.