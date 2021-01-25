Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Trouble with ddns.net
Apsattv

2006 posts

Uber Geek


#281004 25-Jan-2021 05:18
I connect via VNC to a remote PC in Perth using VNC but last 2 or 3 days speed has been abysmal Less than 512kbit making the remote pc near unusable. WE have rebooted routers at both ends but there is still an issue.

 

doing a ping to cmoore.ddns.net gives 100% packet loss..

 

a tracert times out at about the 12th hop/

 

anyideas?

 

 

 


Tracing route to cmoore.ddns.net [61.245.133.117]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  ultrahub.hub [192.168.1.1]
  2    29 ms     1 ms     3 ms  (removed)
  3     9 ms     7 ms     7 ms  10.200.12.25
  4    42 ms    43 ms    43 ms  9500.syd.equinix.com [45.127.172.53]
  5    41 ms    43 ms    43 ms  4764.syd.equinix.com [45.127.173.7]
  6    91 ms    91 ms    91 ms  be2.core1.equinix-sy3.syd.aussiebb.net [180.150.
1.159]
  7     *       89 ms    91 ms  be3.core1.gs.syd.aussiebb.net [202.142.143.53]
  8    89 ms    91 ms     *     be2.core1.nextdc-s1.syd.aussiebb.net [180.150.1.
155]
  9     *       88 ms    91 ms  HundredGigE0-0-0-13.core1.nextdc-p1.per.aussiebb
.net [202.142.143.55]
 10    90 ms    91 ms    91 ms  be2.core1.vdc01.per.aussiebb.net [202.142.143.15
0]
 11    92 ms     *       90 ms  HundredGigE0-0-0-20.bng1.vdc01.per.aussiebb.net
[202.142.143.47]
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

 

 

cyril7
8761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2641386 25-Jan-2021 08:59
Hi can you try mtr instead of traceroute? It might fill in the gaps better, regardless you are getting to aussiebb in Perth with 91mS, which is expected.

Cyril

Edit, as for ddns issues, I don't see any, seems your URL was instantly resolved, job done

cyril7
8761 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2641391 25-Jan-2021 09:09
stephen-GA-A55M-DS2 (192.168.242.30)                                                            2021-01-25T09:07:07+1300
Keys:  Help   Display mode   Restart statistics   Order of fields   quit
                                                                                Packets               Pings
 Host                                                                         Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev
 1. _gateway                                                                0.0%    66    0.3   0.2   0.2   0.4   0.0
 2. 125-239-???-1-adsl.sparkbb.co.nz                         0.0%    66    3.2   3.5   1.8  33.6   3.9
 3. 122.56.113.5                                                          84.6%    66   14.3  12.5  11.7  14.3   0.8
 4. 122.56.113.4                                                           0.0%    66   12.2  12.8  11.4  39.3   3.4
 5. ae2-6.tkbr12.global-gateway.net.nz                       0.0%    66   12.0  13.3  11.7  37.5   3.5
 6. et2-0-0.sebr3.global-gateway.net.nz                      0.0%    66   34.8  35.5  34.4  39.4   1.0
 7. ae0-10.sebr4.global-gateway.net.nz                      3.0%    66   41.7  37.0  35.7  41.7   1.3
 8. 4764.syd.equinix.com                                            0.0%    66   35.2  36.5  34.8  59.4   3.2
 9. be2.core1.equinix-sy3.syd.aussiebb.net                0.0%    66   85.5  84.0  82.1 116.8   4.2
10. be3.core1.gs.syd.aussiebb.net                              0.0%    66   83.1  83.8  82.0 113.2   3.8
11. be2.core1.nextdc-s1.syd.aussiebb.net                   0.0%    66   85.3  84.2  82.5 117.1   4.2
12. HundredGigE0-0-0-13.core1.nextdc-p1.per.aussiebb.net           0.0%    66   83.9  85.2  83.5 116.8   4.1
13. be2.core1.vdc01.per.aussiebb.net                          0.0%    66   85.4  84.9  83.3 116.3   4.0
14. HundredGigE0-0-0-20.bng1.vdc01.per.aussiebb.net   0.0%    66   82.1  84.1  82.1 116.1   4.2
15. ???

 

I get the essentially the same but note the last hop is the bng, so its getting to the last router before our wanted host, seems its just your host not responding to ICMP

 

Cyril

Apsattv

2006 posts

Uber Geek


  #2641427 25-Jan-2021 10:37
Send private message

Seems to have fixed itself back to 5000kbit in the VNC conection

 

all good again

 

 

