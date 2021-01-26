jackyleunght2002

Hello Vodafone team!

I have been emailling the kogan team since monday last week, but then no reply, so decide to port back my wife's 021 number back to Vodafone on 10am 26 January 2021

So I brought the simcard, fill in the details online on vodafone.co.nz/get-going.. select the $13 plan and pay the credit card.

On the next section, do you want to port the number back to get the 5GB bonus, yes. of course, so I have entered all the details...

Before i change simcard, the phones shows no network. Then I have put the new vodafone simcard, got the VF word on screen, can receive call and receiving text.

then trying to dial out to my mobile, it says "if you want to top up now, please press 1"....

then dial 777. then it is say, it is "barred"

can ring 0800 800 021, but saying that i am no money and no plan attached to it.

i have also tried to register to myvodafone after entering the mobile number and enter the code, it say my number is inactive

talked to a person on the vodafone chat team, apparently my porting is still on process (10pm)... and the number is showing inactive at his end. He assured me that it will be monitor while he is working tonight...

also, he said, he has assured me that the $20 that i made will be refunded and he wrote on the notes?

Can you please provide me a place where I can PM you, so that you can have a look on my wife 021 connection?

Thank you very much

Jacky

[Mod edit: Removed SIM number]