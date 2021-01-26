Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Left Kogan and port back to Vodafone
jackyleunght2002

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281045 26-Jan-2021 23:49
Send private message

Hello Vodafone team!

 

I have been emailling the kogan team since monday last week, but then no reply, so decide to port back my wife's 021 number back to Vodafone on 10am 26 January 2021

 

So I brought the simcard, fill in the details online on vodafone.co.nz/get-going.. select the $13 plan and pay the credit card.

 

On the next section, do you want to port the number back to get the 5GB bonus, yes. of course, so I have entered all the details...

 

Before i change simcard, the phones shows no network. Then I have put the new vodafone simcard, got the VF word on screen, can receive call and receiving text.

 

then trying to dial out to my mobile, it says "if you want to top up now, please press 1"....

 

then dial 777. then it is say, it is "barred"

 

can ring 0800 800 021,  but saying that i am no money and no plan attached to it. 

 

i have also tried to register to myvodafone after entering the mobile number and enter the code, it say my number is inactive

 

talked to a person on the vodafone chat team, apparently my porting is still on process (10pm)... and the number is showing inactive at his end. He assured me that it will be monitor while he is working tonight...

 

also, he said, he has assured me that the $20 that i made will be refunded and he wrote on the notes? 

 

Can you please provide me a place where I can PM you, so that you can have a look on my wife 021 connection?

 

Thank you very much

 

Jacky 

 

 

 

[Mod edit: Removed SIM number]  

Create new topic
MichaelC
32 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2643143 27-Jan-2021 17:04
Send private message

Hi Jacky,

 

My name is Michael, and I work in the Social Media team for Vodafone NZ. Firstly, I'm really sorry for the run around that you've had, and we'd be happy to help you!

 

We will definitely need to check on the account - the best way to get in contact would be via email. Send us an email via onlinecare@vodafone.co.nz

 

 

 

Once we receive this, one of our specialists will investigate further.

 

 

 

 

 

Kind Regards,

 

Michael




Vodafone Social Media

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
jackyleunght2002

308 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2643235 27-Jan-2021 21:44
Send private message

Hi @MichaelC

 

Just letting you know that, my concern is now fixed

 

i can access the normal vodafone service now lol

 

thank you for your assistance on this one

 

Kind Regards

 

Jacky 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 