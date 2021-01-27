Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Praise where it is due...
Handsomedan

4852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

#281052 27-Jan-2021 10:35
Send private message

We love to bag our Telco's but rarely give them the praise they deserve when they do something right...

 

 

 

Vodafone Queen Street (Auckland). Retail store. Excellent service yesterday.

 

 

 

Wanted to move my kids from Prepaid to Endless Data monthly post-paid. 

 

Tried online - got too hard with the questions and details and trying to work out how to link the whole shebang together. 

 

Went in to the store and after a wait of a few minutes, sat down with a chap who really made my life easier. 

 

I'm a former VF customer, but he was able to use those details to link my kids' accounts together under my name and just made what looked like a fairly complicated process, from the number of screens and codes he needed to use, into a very simple and quick process for me. 

 

Kids are now active on new plans, with the billing date chosen by me and I am a happy man...and so are the kids. 

 

 

 

Thanks (don't know your name) at Vodafone! You're a good bloke. 

 

 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Create new topic
decibel
204 posts

Master Geek


  #2642935 27-Jan-2021 11:19
Send private message

We also had some good service from the staff at Vodafone in Masterton but when the paper-work was sent to head office; just a brickwall.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
MurrayM
2207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2643318 28-Jan-2021 08:43
Send private message

I used to always get excellent service from the staff at the Vodafone shop at the Glenfield Mall. Unfortunately they closed that shop last year..

wooda2
34 posts

Geek


  #2871491 20-Feb-2022 06:49
Send private message

Seamless change of address for our connection with updates of how it was going.
Thanks Vodafone



quickymart
8997 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2873054 23-Feb-2022 07:58
Send private message

MurrayM:

 

I used to always get excellent service from the staff at the Vodafone shop at the Glenfield Mall. Unfortunately they closed that shop last year..

 

 

I know, eh. That was really handy too. One of the staff told me the lease ended and the company didn't want to renew it, so they had to leave (apparently).

MurrayM
2207 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2873760 24-Feb-2022 11:14
Send private message

quickymart:

 

MurrayM:

 

I used to always get excellent service from the staff at the Vodafone shop at the Glenfield Mall. Unfortunately they closed that shop last year..

 

 

I know, eh. That was really handy too. One of the staff told me the lease ended and the company didn't want to renew it, so they had to leave (apparently).

 

 

Ah, so that's why they left.

 

Now, can you tell me why McDonalds pulled out of the Glenfield Mall? They never seemed to be as busy as KFC but they seemed to still be more popular than many of the other food places there.

quickymart
8997 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2874048 24-Feb-2022 14:03
Send private message

There's the one across the road, they probably don't need two sites within about 300m of each other. Probably the same thing, ie, the lease expired and they realised they didn't need two so close together.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 