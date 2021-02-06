Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#281232 6-Feb-2021 17:04
With it being a long weekend (and my day job being in a Global Cyber Security Team) I decided to analyse a scam SMS I received today.

 

Long story short, this one is impersonating Vodafone NZ and capturing credit card details.
Usual story - fresh LetsEncrypt cert, strangely an Aussie server, recently registered domain etc etc.

 

Quite interesting that it must be enumerating sequential Vodafone NZ mobile numbers as well (did a bit of tinkering with the target URL).

 

So - thought I'd report it to Vodafone and am really having trouble finding if there is a way to report it to somebody that can do something?
Tried reporting it via chat and well, yes, I will never get that time back.

 

 

  #2648740 6-Feb-2021 17:10
Is the SMS coming from a Shortcode?

  #2648742 6-Feb-2021 17:16
There is this page here
https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/mobile-safety/report-a-scam-text-message/




  #2648790 6-Feb-2021 19:35
Linux:

Is the SMS coming from a Shortcode?



Yes (824 iirc).

Its not so much that I'm worried about receiving it.
More that Vodafone should be issuing an abuse notice to the hosting provider (and possibly registrar).



  #2648791 6-Feb-2021 19:37
kiwiharry: There is this page here
https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/mobile-safety/report-a-scam-text-message/


Perfect! And yet the customer service team seemed to have no knowledge of this. Yet again this forum provides a better, faster response.

Thanks for taking the time to reply kiwiharry.

  #2648792 6-Feb-2021 19:38
@3g from the VodafoneNZ site even has a 0800 number good chance they are hacked

 

  #2650903 10-Feb-2021 11:08
Hi there,

 

 

 

I'm really sorry for the delays getting back to you. As per the previous post, it's best to report it via: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/mobile-safety/report-a-scam-text-message/

 

 

 

It's also recommended to report these via Netsafe (https://report.netsafe.org.nz/hc/en-au/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000024755) and also the Dept of Internal Affairs (https://www.dia.govt.nz/Spam-Complain-About-TXT-Spam)

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Michael




  #2650917 10-Feb-2021 11:25
The carriers should be bringing this up with the Short code provider ASAP



  #2658730 17-Feb-2021 21:21
Just went on the hunt for this myself for a wangiri call

 

Turns out TCF link to the different ISPs. Of which you get to the main scam centre. And phone/sms examples at the bottom have the appropriate links

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/frauds-scams-and-safety/ 

