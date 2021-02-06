With it being a long weekend (and my day job being in a Global Cyber Security Team) I decided to analyse a scam SMS I received today.

Long story short, this one is impersonating Vodafone NZ and capturing credit card details.

Usual story - fresh LetsEncrypt cert, strangely an Aussie server, recently registered domain etc etc.

Quite interesting that it must be enumerating sequential Vodafone NZ mobile numbers as well (did a bit of tinkering with the target URL).

So - thought I'd report it to Vodafone and am really having trouble finding if there is a way to report it to somebody that can do something?

Tried reporting it via chat and well, yes, I will never get that time back.