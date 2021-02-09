Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Woe is me!
Mark

1607 posts

Uber Geek


#281303 9-Feb-2021 21:02
Send private message

This is what I've been reduced to!

 

 

 

 

I'm in the process of switching VDSL (a lovely 100/30 connection) from another provider, whole process got mixed and messed, so now I'm having to hot-spot my phone to the house, pretty sure Netflix and VF TV will choke on the measily bandwidth :-)

 

Must say the NZ based support lady was waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyyyy more helpful and easier to work with than the overseas people I dealt with at the start of the process (I did know the pain I was leting myself in for but needed to get it over with :-)

 

 

Create new topic
dfnt
1394 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2650670 9-Feb-2021 21:30
Send private message

Now you know how Australian's feel

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2650673 9-Feb-2021 21:46
Send private message

Thats a typical day in the world of NBN




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

MichaelC
32 posts

Geek

Trusted
Vodafone NZ

  #2650888 10-Feb-2021 10:47
Send private message

Hi there,

 

 

 

I'm really sorry for the disappointing experience you've had with the switch over! We'd love to help out with this, and look into what's going on with the account. Can you please send us an email via onlinecare@vodafone.com with your customer number, and we'll pick this up ASAP.

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Michael




Vodafone Social Media



PolicyGuy
1299 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2650912 10-Feb-2021 11:15
Send private message

See https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=281278&page_no=1#2650748

 

 

Mark

1607 posts

Uber Geek


  #2653034 10-Feb-2021 14:00
Send private message

MichaelC:

 

I'm really sorry for the disappointing experience you've had with the switch over! We'd love to help out with this, and look into what's going on with the account. Can you please send us an email via onlinecare@vodafone.com with your customer number, and we'll pick this up ASAP.

 

 

All good, got a good person helping out now :-)

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 