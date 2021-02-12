I'm on a 100/20 speed plan and noticed upload speeds are now 25 up
tried a speed test on a number of speed test sites and all are showing 25 up
any one notice this too ?
I think chorus have a bit of buffer in speed for PPPoE as vodafone use DHCP you may see slightly higther speeds
My Orcon (DHCP) shows 105/25. Never thought about it but nztim may have the answer.
nztim:
I think chorus have a bit of buffer in speed for PPPoE as vodafone use DHCP you may see slightly higther speeds
this is standard for all BS2a connections. gbit down is physically limited by the 1G port, so they can't do it to get full 1000 on a speedtest.
If there has been a change, i'd suspect vodafone have changed their shapers.
#include <std_disclaimer>
Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.
Chorus have overdimensioned connections for probably around ~6 years now. This is to ensure that speeds always meet the headline EIR speed at layer 3 regardless of connection type - in the early days they were dimensioned at the headline EIR speed so you'd see around 5% less on a connection with PPPoE