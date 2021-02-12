Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)fibre upload speed upgraded ?
bigalow

500 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281351 12-Feb-2021 17:42
Send private message

I'm on a 100/20 speed plan and noticed upload speeds are now 25 up

 

tried a speed test on a number of speed test sites and all are showing 25 up

 

any one notice this too ?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
nztim
2213 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2655393 12-Feb-2021 17:55
Send private message

I think chorus have a bit of buffer in speed for PPPoE as vodafone use DHCP you may see slightly higther speeds

linw
2480 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2655802 13-Feb-2021 20:17
Send private message

My Orcon (DHCP) shows 105/25. Never thought about it but nztim may have the answer. 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12963 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2655824 13-Feb-2021 21:02
Send private message

nztim:

 

I think chorus have a bit of buffer in speed for PPPoE as vodafone use DHCP you may see slightly higther speeds

 

 

this is standard for all BS2a connections. gbit down is physically limited by the 1G port, so they can't do it to get full 1000 on a speedtest.

 

 

 

If there has been a change, i'd suspect vodafone have changed their shapers.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2655825 13-Feb-2021 21:03
Send private message

Chorus have overdimensioned connections for probably around ~6 years now. This is to ensure that speeds always meet the headline EIR speed at layer 3 regardless of connection type - in the early days they were dimensioned at the headline EIR speed so you'd see around 5% less on a connection with PPPoE

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 