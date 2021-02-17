Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone NZ fast-tracks regional investment program
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73760 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281428 17-Feb-2021 09:43
Press release (basically 5G expansion into regions):

 

 

Manawatū and Bay of Plenty-Waiariki will be the first regions to benefit from a turbocharged digital infrastructure investment program being kicked off by Vodafone New Zealand to further improve mobile phone and internet coverage around Aotearoa. 

 

The accelerated network investment program for 2021 will see Vodafone upgrade or build more than 250 mobile cell sites around Aotearoa, and bring Vodafone 5G to more cities with Tauranga and Palmerston North next to receive the latest generation mobile technology. 

 

Hundreds of millions of dollars will be pumped into the New Zealand economy as a result, necessary because data use increased by a whopping 56% during 2020 as more Kiwis relied on mobile technology and digital services to work, live and play remotely - a trend that is only set to continue following heightened alert levels this week.

 

Tony Baird, Wholesale & Infrastructure Director, explains that Vodafone is turbocharging its investments so that customers have access to remarkable network technology. “Each year we invest hundreds of millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure, but we’re really ramping it up this year and beyond. Covid-19 has accelerated the use of digital services and data consumption, particularly in regional parts of the country, and we want to invest ahead of the curve for our customers. 

 

“This means expanding our phone and internet connectivity over the coming few years, from Northland to Southland. We want to offer 5G to more New Zealanders as well as expand and strengthen our 4G coverage footprint both geographically as well as within buildings where mobile signals can sometimes be weaker. 

 

“These investments will be great for our fixed wireless access products, meaning Kiwis can access fast and easy broadband internet connections via our mobile network without the need to wait for specialist technicians or lay fibre cabling.

 

“We want to further strengthen regional free-range working options, plus offer greater Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities to turbocharge regional economies, and help foster greater digital inclusion by enabling community benefits such as improved health, education and social outcomes.”

 

Two businesses that are looking forward to utilising the power of 5G include the Tauranga branch of Craigs Investment Partners, and Palmerston North-based Manawatū & TRC Toyota.

 

Stuart Prendergast from Craigs Investment Partners, based in Tauranga, explains: “During Covid-19, we have been able to keep our business operating remotely which would have been almost impossible without the internet and phone connectivity. It’s important to us to have access to the latest technology for our customers and staff, and 5G is a great example of this.”

 

Gee Prangnell, Guest Experience Manager at Manawatū & TRC Toyota says, “For us, being on 5G means high speed and low latency, which will give us the chance to introduce technologies like VR into our business. Imagine being able to view and interact with the car of your choice or go on a virtual test drive, both without having to leave your sofa! Our team also rely on an ‘office anywhere’, so fast connection and widespread coverage is vital. It’s exciting stuff, so we’re really looking forward to Vodafone’s 5G network coming to Palmerston North.”

 

As part of the planning stage, Baird says that Vodafone considered physical infrastructure plus social and cultural outcomes, recognising the need to respond to recent rapid growth in regional towns and to contribute to digital inclusion. This includes using the Vodafone NZ Foundation’s soon-to-be-launched Thriving Rangitahi Population Explorer, a tool that draws on government data to better understand the needs of young people and highlight areas of the country that would benefit from additional digital infrastructure. 

 

“The Vodafone NZ Foundation has a big goal to halve the number of disadvantaged youth in Aotearoa, and we’ll do this both by donating to awesome community organisations but also by integrating a win-win philosophy into how we approach our core business planning,” Baird says.

 

“We’re building for the long-term so we think it’s important to accelerate investment into our network, despite being in the middle of a very challenging business environment. Telco industry economics are even more challenging, and New Zealanders continue to get more bang for their buck by consuming more data each year but paying the same or less for their mobile and broadband plans - so we’ll keep exploring how we can achieve greater business efficiencies while delivering value to our customers.”

 

Nokia will be supplying the radio equipment for the regional investment program, continuing the long-standing relationship between the two companies. Tommi Uitto, President, Mobile Networks, Nokia, says: “We are delighted to extend our strategic relationship with Vodafone New Zealand, as we embark together on building New Zealand’s largest and best-performing 5G network. This is an important win for Nokia, and a vote of confidence in our technology by an established player with a leadership position to defend.”

 

When Vodafone launched 5G mobile on 10 December 2019 in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown, it meant Aotearoa was the 22nd country globally to launch a 5G mobile network - meaning that New Zealand innovators and businesses could tap into the faster speeds and lower latency of the latest generation mobile network just months after the technology started being rolled out internationally.  

 




Linux
8925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658108 17-Feb-2021 10:44
5G as it is setup now NSA is poor latency when compared to just 4G alone

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658541 17-Feb-2021 16:38
It's great that parts of the network are now getting 4G as part of this expansion. Turangi for example never had Vodafone 4G until about 3 weeks ago meaning the Vodafone network was actually unusable for several weeks over Xmas / New Year as the 3G was totally saturated.

 

 

Linux
8925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2658546 17-Feb-2021 16:51
Many sites that only had G900 (2G) are finally getting U900  L900 L1800 and this includes a bunch in Wellington



DjShadow
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2685800 2-Apr-2021 17:12
Looking at RSM can see new frequencies registered for:

 

Pukekohe, Shannon, Marton, Levin, Foxton Beach, Feilding, Dannevirke, Bulls, Whanganui, Kennington (just out of Invercargill) and Alexandra

matisyahu
1535 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2686434 4-Apr-2021 22:03
Linux:

 

Many sites that only had G900 (2G) are finally getting U900  L900 L1800 and this includes a bunch in Wellington.

 

Too bad there is a reluctance to making use of 700MHz in more built up areas - Hutt Valley being a good space, Spark providing robust coverage thanks to its use of 700MHz but with Vodafone I'm getting one 'dot' on my phone and it would keep dropping back to 3G.




"When the people are being beaten with a stick, they are not much happier if it is called 'the People's Stick'"

 

Linux
8925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686465 4-Apr-2021 22:24
matisyahu:

 

Linux:

 

Many sites that only had G900 (2G) are finally getting U900  L900 L1800 and this includes a bunch in Wellington.

 

Too bad there is a reluctance to making use of 700MHz in more built up areas - Hutt Valley being a good space, Spark providing robust coverage thanks to its use of 700MHz but with Vodafone I'm getting one 'dot' on my phone and it would keep dropping back to 3G.

 

 

@matisyahu Wellington region including the Hutt Valley is finally getting the 4G upgrades required to greatly improve the 4G coverage foot print!

 

The difference in the coverage foot print between L700 and L900 is very small as it is anyway

 

End users over the coming weeks should see a big improvement

afe66
2869 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2686468 4-Apr-2021 23:32
So glad I didn't spend the cash on a 5g phone on launch...



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686506 5-Apr-2021 09:31
matisyahu:

 

Linux:

 

Many sites that only had G900 (2G) are finally getting U900  L900 L1800 and this includes a bunch in Wellington.

 

Too bad there is a reluctance to making use of 700MHz in more built up areas - Hutt Valley being a good space, Spark providing robust coverage thanks to its use of 700MHz but with Vodafone I'm getting one 'dot' on my phone and it would keep dropping back to 3G.

 

 

Most sites in the Hutt Valley, and a significant number across the Wellington region, have had L900 upgrades since late last year including a number of sites that didn't even have LTE on them (a number were GSM and 3G only).

 

Vodafone can't go straight to 700 as well as they requires a lot of hardware to be swapped, whereas it's easy to deploy 900 LTE on existing site. As already pointed out there is virtually no coverage difference between 700 and 900, the only difference is that deploying 700 would allow bigger channel widths.

 

 

 

 

gmball
532 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686568 5-Apr-2021 10:19
I don't quite understand, TRC Toyota in Palmerston North say that 5G "will enable them to offer things like VR and perhaps a virtual test drive"? Why do they need 5G for that, I would have thought a large business would already be connected to fibre? What benefit does 5G offer that fibre doesn't as far a businesses are concerned? 

cyril7
8691 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2686576 5-Apr-2021 10:34
Maybe enhancing the VR by putting you in the passenger seat with VR headset on and taking you for a whirl around the block.......... wait a minute, something wrong there

Cyril

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686620 5-Apr-2021 12:42
gmball:

 

I don't quite understand, TRC Toyota in Palmerston North say that 5G "will enable them to offer things like VR and perhaps a virtual test drive"? Why do they need 5G for that, I would have thought a large business would already be connected to fibre? What benefit does 5G offer that fibre doesn't as far a businesses are concerned? 

 

 

Stop asking questions! You're totally missing the point here. It's 5G! That makes it so great!

 

It's like the Police drones that were spun as a solution by Police here and rolled out at the launch of 5G. Forget the fact they were never even used here, and that 5G still relied on 4G for upload (so there was nothing a 5G drone could do that a 4G one couldn't).

 

 

KiwiSurfer
1001 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686627 5-Apr-2021 13:07
How much spectrum is VF using for L900? I know they have rights to ~15MHz paired. Last I checked they used 2x5MHz for UMTS with the balance going to GSM. I'm guessing it's been changed to 5 MHz UMTS and 5 MHz LTE, while there is no change to GSM?

Create new topic





