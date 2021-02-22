Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone NZ launches 5G Broadband
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281505 22-Feb-2021 09:03
Send private message

Press release:

 

 

Fast, easy and reliable 5G Broadband is now available to Vodafone customers in parts of Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

 

From today, Kiwi homes and businesses in the coverage areas can get super-fast 5G download speeds*, unlimited data and reliable wireless connections in minutes from $69 a month without booking a technician or any special cabling. SuperWifi then lets Vodafone customers extend this experience throughout their home or business guaranteeing wall-to-wall wifi coverage or a $100 credit.

 

Also known as ‘fixed wireless access’, Vodafone 5G Broadband is a future-proofed broadband technology with a simple plug-in-and-go setup and unlimited data delivered via the mobile network, providing fast internet access with the fuss of coordinating a technician or getting a fixed line installed or connected.

 

Carolyn Luey, Consumer Director, Vodafone NZ, says: “New Zealanders on 4G Broadband are some of our most satisfied broadband customers**, so we are extremely confident that Kiwis will love 5G Broadband. It’s easy as.

 

“Just over a year ago we launched New Zealand’s first 5G mobile network with huge success.  We want our customers to have access to next-generation tech, so we are now excited to offer 5G Broadband in parts of Aotearoa’s major urban centres - with more locations coming soon.

 

“Our testing shows 5G Broadband download speeds on the Vodafone network could reach up to 750 Mbps – with 5G surpassing 1 Gbps speeds in optimum conditions. This compares well with other broadband technologies including fibre. 

 

The 5G Broadband launch follows Vodafone NZ announcing a turbocharged network investment program for 2021, with 5G coming to Tauranga and Palmerston North soon.

 

“We already have Aotearoa’s largest 5G network but are continuing to build out our coverage footprint, which will expanded significantly in 2021. 5G Broadband is also available with our super-popular SuperWifi, which offers wall-to-wall in-home Wifi coverage or a $100 credit via high-tech mesh devices and customised support.” 
 
Indicative tests shows 5G Broadband should take less than one minute to download the full season of Queens Gambit in high definition (7 episodes, approx. 55-mins each).

 

This launch comes after trials with select businesses, including 5G Broadband powering the Covid-19 All of Government Response Centre for six months in 2020. 

 

Luey adds: “We know how important good internet connectivity is for Kiwi homes and businesses, particularly with Covid-19 increasing our reliance on digital services and more New Zealanders working free-range outside of a traditional office environment, so we’ll continue to innovate.

 

“We always want our customers to have the best possible internet experience for their individual situation. Both fixed-line solutions and wireless broadband are great 21st century options for New Zealanders, depending on a customer’s individual needs. However customers tell us they love that wireless broadband is incredibly easy to set up – it’s fast without the fuss, as there’s no need to book an installation or wait for a specialist technician.” 
 
As the Vodafone 5G network develops, it has the potential to be at least 10 times faster than 4G – and ultimately offer lower latency and the potential for many more connected devices to operate simultaneously, an increasingly important element for online-Kiwis.

 

Vodafone 5G Broadband is available from $69/month on a 12-month term, including unlimited data and SuperWifi. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5GBroadband. Interested Kiwis can check if they are in the 5G Broadband coverage location via the address checker.

 




View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
quickymart
8615 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2661008 22-Feb-2021 10:28
Send private message

Coverage is pretty sparse at the moment, although I realise they're basically in the early stages of the rollout. Will it eventually mirror 3G/4G coverage?

Linux
8938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661020 22-Feb-2021 10:39
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Coverage is pretty sparse at the moment, although I realise they're basically in the early stages of the rollout. Will it eventually mirror 3G/4G coverage?

 

 

@quickymart that is going to take a number of years for sure!

 

5G is best for areas that require big capacity if not 4G is good enough

alasta
5638 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2661045 22-Feb-2021 11:23
Send private message

I know that a lot of people are critical of fixed wireless offerings, but it actually works really well for people with basic requirements who can't easily access fibre. It's great to see this developing further. 



antonknee
1080 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2661089 22-Feb-2021 12:49
Send private message

Tempting... I move to a new property this week which is in the 5G broadband coverage. I was going to order fibre 100, but this is cheaper and part of me likes shiny new technology.

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2661093 22-Feb-2021 12:57
Send private message

I'm impressed, $69 (with on account mobile discount) for unlimited is a really competitive. I doubt the 'up to 750 Mbps' will hold up for most households but if it can be reliable around the 100mbps mark it will be a very viable option for standard users who wouldn't really notice the latency difference between that and UFB.




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73800 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661096 22-Feb-2021 13:05
Send private message

I'd worry about the upload speeds and latency. 




wonderstuff
102 posts

Master Geek


  #2661170 22-Feb-2021 15:56
Send private message

Is there any plans for mmWave in NZ?



decibel
198 posts

Master Geek


  #2661176 22-Feb-2021 16:07
Send private message

Aah !  "Unlimited data*"  !!

 

 

 

but see the asterisk - "fair use applies"

 

 

 

 

Linux
8938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661180 22-Feb-2021 16:15
Send private message

wonderstuff:

 

Is there any plans for mmWave in NZ?

 

 

@wonderstuff I doubt it at this stage, I would say not even required

bigalow
502 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661182 22-Feb-2021 16:19
Send private message

oh no !!

 

the anti 5G people will not like that

Linux
8938 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661183 22-Feb-2021 16:20
Send private message

biggal:

 

oh no !!

 

the anti 5G people will not like that

 

 

@biggal My car has mm wave built into it

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661197 22-Feb-2021 17:07
Send private message

alasta:

 

I know that a lot of people are critical of fixed wireless offerings, but it actually works really well for people with basic requirements who can't easily access fibre. It's great to see this developing further. 

 

 

Mine's perfect - Fibre speeds down, good enough up, stable as! Been on it over a year now

 

Just did a speedtest - I moved the modem away from the aerial and it still gets 54Mbit down, 12Mbit up, 30ms latency (spark 4g) over wifi -- and yes those speeds are constant and I get faster when I move back to the aerial cabling position and plug it in

antonknee
1080 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2661202 22-Feb-2021 17:18
Send private message

Maybe I'm just dumb, but I find the product checkout page for this quite confusing. A $10 discount for the life of the plan is offered, but it's not clear if the prices shown include this discount. Is it $79, then take $10 off that for $69? Or is the plan actually $89 (but this price is not shown anywhere) and then the $10 discount makes it $79? 

 

Then, you have your $10 discount for pay monthly mobile - but at least this clearly discounts the $10 and strikes through the original price which is plain and obvious.

 

To make matters worse the chat support team don't know - but they can at least confirm that the $10 life of plan and $10 pay monthly mobile discounts can be combined.

 

I suspect the prices shown include the discount, but I'd argue that's marketing fluff and not really a discount if you aren't even offering it at full price.

 

@JasonParis perhaps one for the team to think about how this is presented.

allan
1535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661348 22-Feb-2021 19:51
Send private message

antonknee:

 

Maybe I'm just dumb, but I find the product checkout page for this quite confusing. A $10 discount for the life of the plan is offered, but it's not clear if the prices shown include this discount. Is it $79, then take $10 off that for $69? Or is the plan actually $89 (but this price is not shown anywhere) and then the $10 discount makes it $79? 

 

Then, you have your $10 discount for pay monthly mobile - but at least this clearly discounts the $10 and strikes through the original price which is plain and obvious.

 

To make matters worse the chat support team don't know - but they can at least confirm that the $10 life of plan and $10 pay monthly mobile discounts can be combined.

 

I suspect the prices shown include the discount, but I'd argue that's marketing fluff and not really a discount if you aren't even offering it at full price.

 

@JasonParis perhaps one for the team to think about how this is presented. 

 

Don't think much has changed since Theresa Gattung's famous quote from 2006 - ""Think about pricing. What has every telco in the world done in the past? It's used confusion as its chief marketing tool." 😀 

DjShadow
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2661350 22-Feb-2021 19:55
Send private message

What Brand/Model of 5G router are they using with this?

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





