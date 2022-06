Hi, have a customer that I need to replace the Vigor 120 ADSL modem for, this unit bridges pppoa<>pppoe to a Fortigate UTM.

I dont have the password details and dread the thought of dealing with the help line, so the question is, are the creds just ignored placeholders as with other ISP's pppoe sessions (ie port based ID) or are they really required, bearing in mind this is a business account.

Thanks in advance

Cyril