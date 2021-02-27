Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone move from POTS to voip
Beavis

113 posts

Master Geek


#281585 27-Feb-2021 14:32
Hi. Because of a "cash inducement" I am moving from POTS to voip on ADSL. A backward move in some ways, but got to move on sometime. My question is why does it take so long to change? 

 

When I signed up I was told old phone system would die within a day, then the revelation that no phone at all for 1 to 3 days. Was never able to get an answer if this was 3 days or 3 working days.

 

Anyway after 8 days it finally died on a Friday afternoon at 3 PM. My wife is not happy with me as she can't see why it could take up to 3 days with no phone. When her 2 person office moved to voip, it all happened over lunch time...

 

So, why does it take so long? 

 1 | 2
snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2663364 27-Feb-2021 14:37
Cynical but because Vodafone. Every other move I've done has been near instant.

richms
25090 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2663378 27-Feb-2021 15:02
Really it should have been able to make calls out on the voip before they even entertain the idea of turning off the pots line. Just another botched vodafone change I would expect. I would expect if vodafone were in charge of swapping a lightbulb out, there would be darkness for a week, and then they would swap it out for a nightlight for 2 weeks before putting the right one in.




Richard rich.ms

Beavis

113 posts

Master Geek


  #2663390 27-Feb-2021 16:01
I'm afraid I sort of agree with you both, but I am fighting back these "negative feelings"!

 

 

 

 



nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2663410 27-Feb-2021 16:42
Unless you're in a minimum of VDSL this is a crazy thing to do as the voice traffic cant be tagged as priority meaning if you connection gets saturated voice quality will suffer

Beavis

113 posts

Master Geek


  #2663419 27-Feb-2021 17:55
Well if it's no good, Vodafone will have to put it back at their expense... they wanted it, not me.

DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2663420 27-Feb-2021 18:21
Is there any VDSL or Fibre where you are?

cokemaster
Exited
4488 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663424 27-Feb-2021 18:56
nztim: Unless you're in a minimum of VDSL this is a crazy thing to do as the voice traffic cant be tagged as priority meaning if you connection gets saturated voice quality will suffer


Chorus does supply options for tagging packets over xDSL (at a cost) however almost all providers opt for euba 0.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!



quickymart
8635 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2663527 27-Feb-2021 22:09
Did you move from another provider, or is this a re-sign?

 

If you moved from another provider purely on cost, well...it's not always about saving a few bucks every month, especially when things like this happen, and take for-ever for Vodafone to sort them.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663531 27-Feb-2021 22:25
Beavis:

 

Well if it's no good, Vodafone will have to put it back at their expense... they wanted it, not me.

 

 

Really depends where you're located. If it's somewhere that the NEAX will be decommissioned in the coming months then there is nothing to go back to. Remember pretty much every NEAX will be gone within the next ~18 months.

 

 

 

 

vexxxboy
3817 posts

Uber Geek


  #2663535 27-Feb-2021 22:32
i was on VOIP with ADSL when Snap first introduced it for 6 months or so and never noticed any problems , mind you the only thing streaming was You Tube 




Common sense is not as common as you think.

nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2663537 27-Feb-2021 22:36
sbiddle:

Beavis:


Well if it's no good, Vodafone will have to put it back at their expense... they wanted it, not me.



Really depends where you're located. If it's somewhere that the NEAX will be decommissioned in the coming months then there is nothing to go back to. Remember pretty much every NEAX will be gone within the next ~18 months.


 


 



Coupled with Vodafones refusal to adopt BBIP

Beavis

113 posts

Master Geek


  #2663552 28-Feb-2021 00:01
OK. Fibre ends 300m down my road. Most annoying. We are about 2 km from exchange so get a connect speed of 19000 which is quite amazing. Staying with ADSL rather than unknown results with VDSL. Have been with Vodafone for about 8 years and haven't had to deal with them, so hasn't been a problem...

 

No idea about state of change with exchange at Otatara. I did have a free account with 2Talk a few years ago and voip seemed fine. No teenagers in this household, only a wife on Netflix, so don't really expect too many phone quality problems.

cokemaster
Exited
4488 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2663560 28-Feb-2021 00:28
If you are getting 19mbps on DSL2+ then you should get excellent results on VDSL.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

Beavis

113 posts

Master Geek


  #2663563 28-Feb-2021 00:43
Real world with a Speedtest I get 15 Mb down and 1 Mb up.

nztim
2226 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2663621 28-Feb-2021 07:54
Beavis:

Real world with a Speedtest I get 15 Mb down and 1 Mb up.



Do you know if your exchange/cabinet has vectoring enabled?

