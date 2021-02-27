Hi. Because of a "cash inducement" I am moving from POTS to voip on ADSL. A backward move in some ways, but got to move on sometime. My question is why does it take so long to change?

When I signed up I was told old phone system would die within a day, then the revelation that no phone at all for 1 to 3 days. Was never able to get an answer if this was 3 days or 3 working days.

Anyway after 8 days it finally died on a Friday afternoon at 3 PM. My wife is not happy with me as she can't see why it could take up to 3 days with no phone. When her 2 person office moved to voip, it all happened over lunch time...

So, why does it take so long?