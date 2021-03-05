Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#282669 5-Mar-2021 10:35
Press release:

 

 

New fixed wireless 4G Broadband plan offers 60GB of data and home phone line for $40 per month

 

Economical home connectivity packages of internet nuggets are now available on Vodafone’s fast and reliable mobile network, including a 4G Broadband home wireless connection with 60GB of data and a phone line for just $40 a month - dropping to $30 a month for customers with an eligible Vodafone Pay Monthly Mobile Plan.

 

The newly launched Vodafone Gold Plan is available in large parts of urban and regional Aotearoa*, and includes an easy-to-install modem you can set up on your own with no need for cabling to be installed.

 

David Redmore, Acting Commercial Director, Vodafone NZ, says, “Connectivity has never been so affordable and this 4G Broadband product is a no-fuss home phone and internet solution. We wanted to make our Gold Plan as easy and cost-effective as possible, because lots of our customers tell us they don’t want to stream videos all evening. They just want to stay connected and have the ability to make calls or access online services, so they can complete their internet banking, browse the web or answer emails for example.

 

“Our Gold Plan is for anyone who wants gold-plated phone and internet access with a modest data allowance - from parents who want their kids to be able to do homework after school or during lockdowns while they have access to social media apps, to seniors looking for simple connectivity, or bach owners wanting to check the weather report before spending the day outdoors.

 

“We hope this will help with digital inclusion efforts - both in bringing the older generation online, as well as providing budget-conscious Kiwis in urban Aotearoa a great connectivity solution for around $1 a day.

 

“Wireless broadband, which is the internet delivered via a mobile network, is becoming increasingly popular and the interest following our launch of 5G Broadband has exceeded expectations.  If fibre broadband isn’t an option in your home, or you can’t wait for a technician to install cabling, then wireless broadband is awesome.

 

“Our Gold Plan modem can be self-installed and set-up in minutes, but we have people in our retail stores who can explain the short steps required if customers want to purchase this plan in person and get instructions first.”

 

Last year, the Australian Government released a report prepared by the Bureau of Communications and Arts that estimated an individual’s basic data needs to fall between 2GB and 20GB per month, to be able to participate in the digital economy.

 

The Vodafone Gold Plan is available on a 12-month term, including a modem (RRP $249), 60GB worth of data and a Home Wireless Landline including free calls to national landlines - and you can bring your existing phone number with you.

 

New Zealanders with a Vodafone Pay Monthly Mobile Plan can apply a $10 monthly discount, dropping the price of a Vodafone Gold Plan to just $30 a month.

 

To purchase a Vodafone Gold Plan, customers can either visit a Vodafone store or call 0800 787 001 for more information and to check whether their home address is in the applicable area.

 

This service does not come with a standard copper phone line. This means that services that use a copper landline, such as some medical alerts, monitored home alarms, faxes, the interactive features of SKY digital or PABXs are incompatible with Home Wireless Landline. Interested customers should contact their alarm provider to find out if there are compatible solutions available.

 

For more information, please visit Vodafone.co.nz/GoldPlan

 

* Vodafone Gold Plan is not available in rural areas and some parts of New Zealand. To check availability, customers need to visit a Vodafone store or call 0800 787 001.

 




  #2668147 5-Mar-2021 10:41
Good work Vodafone. I know the average Geekzoner probably uses hundreds of gigabytes a month, but the reality is that a lot of people have very basic needs and some people don't even have an internet connection at all. There is definitely a market for an affordable entry level product like this. 

  #2668153 5-Mar-2021 10:56
I'm on Spark's Wireless Broadband, and paying $84.99 a month for a capped 60GB plan. It looks like a no brainer to change over to Vodafone Wireless BB? Particlarly in view of this comment in the paper today, from Spark-

"A spokeswoman for Spark said the telco's cheapest wireless broadband deal costs between $65 and $85 per month depending on data usage - with $85 being for uncapped data.

"However, as of Monday we will be offering a $20 discount per month for all new Spark wireless broadband customers who sign up before the end of April," she said.

"This means new customers can get wireless broadband for between $45 and $65 (uncapped), depending on usage.

And I'm paying $74.99 a month for a 60GB capped plan!

  #2668225 5-Mar-2021 13:40
Didn't @JasonParis complain not long ago about the continual erosion of pricing in the consumer space and about the industry not valuing itself enough? Now they come out with this. I will say, it is fantastic value!



  #2668255 5-Mar-2021 14:14
boosacnoodle:

Didn't @JasonParis complain not long ago about the continual erosion of pricing in the consumer space and about the industry not valuing itself enough? Now they come out with this. I will say, it is fantastic value!




Right you are - and it’s still an issue....however this is 100% on our own network vrs having to buy a $40 input from Chorus - so around the same margin for us as $79 BB plan. Good for us and great for customers!

JP




Jason Paris

  #2668277 5-Mar-2021 14:45
"However, as of Monday we will be offering a $20 discount per month for all [b][u]new[/b][/u] Spark wireless broadband customers who sign up [b][u]before the end of April [/b][/u]," she said.


Good on Vodafone for putting forward a simple offering with upfront pricing. It’s a shame that Spark has attached those conditions as an attempt to complete (and flys in the face of their ‘open term’ wording)




  #2668284 5-Mar-2021 14:59
What happens on exceeding 60GB?  When grandkids and their devices come to visit there may be the odd month where 60GB is reached.

 

EDIT - update from VF - If you reach cap, you'll be prompted to purchase more data. You won't be able to use the connection until you've gotten more data or changed plans

#2668353 5-Mar-2021 16:07
alasta: ... affordable entry level product like this.

 

🥳 You gotta love a world where "gold" is entry level. 🤯




  #2668471 5-Mar-2021 17:18
The gold theme can also refer to elderly and retirement. These folks are less likely to use massive amounts of data but likely to use fixed voice... so in that context, it makes sense.




  #2668481 5-Mar-2021 17:28
I'm sure this has been around a while, and was targeted to the over-65s. Looks like VF have decided to expand the offering

  #2669375 7-Mar-2021 11:12
Surely with Starlink now available rural connectivity will become less of an issue especially when a VOIP option for phone is offered. Sorry off topic.

  #2669521 7-Mar-2021 16:19
Starlink will be an option for sure. However I believe it complements not replaces the infrastructure built as part of the rural broadband initiative.

For mature customers living in urban-semi rural settings, you’d be hard pressed to find something better than what is being offered.




  #2669532 7-Mar-2021 16:51
@jasonparis great to see you and the team haven't forgotten about the older generations, they usually get conned into buying expensive plans with more data than they need, +1 from me!

