Moving my backup(+750Gb) from Amazon Drive to Microsoft OneDrive and having problem with a cable modem.
Starting from November 1, 2020, Synology Cloud Sync and Hyper Backup no longer have access to Amazon Drive
The cable modem is just freezing after running 5 min. Rebooting the modem helps for another 5 min but if I stop the sync the modem works fine. Never had this problem before with Amazon Drive, but I don't believe it something to do with MS OneDrive, I guess something changed at Vodafone side or the modem is getting older :D