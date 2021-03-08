Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A cable modem is freezing with backup
#282730 8-Mar-2021 13:42
Moving my backup(+750Gb) from Amazon Drive to Microsoft OneDrive and having problem with a cable modem.

 

Starting from November 1, 2020, Synology Cloud Sync and Hyper Backup no longer have access to Amazon Drive

 

The cable modem is just freezing after running 5 min. Rebooting the modem helps for another 5 min but if I stop the sync the modem works fine. Never had this problem before with Amazon Drive, but I don't believe it something to do with MS OneDrive, I guess something changed at Vodafone side or the modem is getting older :D

freitasm
  #2670120 8-Mar-2021 14:10
What application are you using for your backup?

 

Is this OneDrive personal or business? Do you have a subscription?




  #2670139 8-Mar-2021 15:05
freitasm:

 

What application are you using for your backup?

 

Is this OneDrive personal or business? Do you have a subscription?

 

 

Using Synology Cloud Sync, same as for Amazon Drive, MS OneDrive personal 1Tb subscription. Why?

  #2670162 8-Mar-2021 15:53
Thanks... Just curious as it could be the OneDrive subscription expired or something.

 

Is there anyway to throttle uploads on Synology Cloud Sync? Perhaps Amazon Drive is not as fast as OneDrive and uploads weren't a problem before. I've noticed my backups to Microsoft Azure are a lot faster than to Backblaze for example (different backup application but reference to upload speed).

 

Also I've noticed at home my FritzBox had a real hard time processing a large number of connections. I have been using a D-Link COVR-X1870 and it's unbelievably reliable.




  #2670254 8-Mar-2021 18:04
freitasm:

 

Thanks... Just curious as it could be the OneDrive subscription expired or something.

 

Is there anyway to throttle uploads on Synology Cloud Sync? Perhaps Amazon Drive is not as fast as OneDrive and uploads weren't a problem before. I've noticed my backups to Microsoft Azure are a lot faster than to Backblaze for example (different backup application but reference to upload speed).

 

Also I've noticed at home my FritzBox had a real hard time processing a large number of connections. I have been using a D-Link COVR-X1870 and it's unbelievably reliable.

 

 

Yes, it is. I was thinking about it too and will try, but hey I'm paying a full price for best cable plan 900/100 why I should have this kind of limitation? I accept I'm not going to have the full upload speed as I understand then more wifi/wired devices I have then low speed. if the modem can't handle the load thats Vodafone problem and they should fix it somehow.

 

Am I wrong?

  #2670264 8-Mar-2021 18:38
No, I was wrong, the Cloud Sync has the different limitation: "Max.upload speed for a single file", I did try 10MB/s and the modem is still dying.

cyril7
  #2670294 8-Mar-2021 20:53
01EG:

freitasm:


Thanks... Just curious as it could be the OneDrive subscription expired or something.


Is there anyway to throttle uploads on Synology Cloud Sync? Perhaps Amazon Drive is not as fast as OneDrive and uploads weren't a problem before. I've noticed my backups to Microsoft Azure are a lot faster than to Backblaze for example (different backup application but reference to upload speed).


Also I've noticed at home my FritzBox had a real hard time processing a large number of connections. I have been using a D-Link COVR-X1870 and it's unbelievably reliable.



Yes, it is. I was thinking about it too and will try, but hey I'm paying a full price for best cable plan 900/100 why I should have this kind of limitation? I accept I'm not going to have the full upload speed as I understand then more wifi/wired devices I have then low speed. if the modem can't handle the load thats Vodafone problem and they should fix it somehow.


Am I wrong?



Yep Vodafone should fix it, good luck with that, this forum is filled with sad stories about them.

Maybe change ISP, and while you are at it to one that provides proper speeds, ie 950/450,....... Oh thats right its a closed voda HFC network, sorry.

hsvhel
  #2670303 8-Mar-2021 21:23
@cyril7, way to tear off that band aid!



  #2670375 9-Mar-2021 09:21
cyril7: Yep Vodafone should fix it, good luck with that, this forum is filled with sad stories about them.

Maybe change ISP, and while you are at it to one that provides proper speeds, ie 950/450,....... Oh thats right its a closed voda HFC network, sorry.

Cyril

 

I contacted @NickR1, will see what he can suggest. May be its time to move to fibre ;)

