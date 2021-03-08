Thanks... Just curious as it could be the OneDrive subscription expired or something.

Is there anyway to throttle uploads on Synology Cloud Sync? Perhaps Amazon Drive is not as fast as OneDrive and uploads weren't a problem before. I've noticed my backups to Microsoft Azure are a lot faster than to Backblaze for example (different backup application but reference to upload speed).

Also I've noticed at home my FritzBox had a real hard time processing a large number of connections. I have been using a D-Link COVR-X1870 and it's unbelievably reliable.