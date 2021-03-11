OfficerRabbit

Anyone else having issues with game authentication tonight?Web traffic seems to be fine but I've tried 4 different games and cant get past login.
Please elaborate... What game?
3 wargaming servers ( wows,wot,wop ) i cant get past login,its like the servers dont know my account and are prompting me to make a new account at which point it freezes.
Cryptic servers ( Star Trek Online) it takes like 10 min to load the login screen which i can pass after a further 5min wait but the character creation page doesnt load.
I can ping them with no time outs which is weird,everything worked fine yesterday.
And what basic troubleshooting have you done? Rebooted your router / ONT? Rebooted your PC? Are you running any VPN software or using non-standard DNS?
Looking at the services themselves there doesn't appear to be any outage or anything so I am thinking the issue is on your end.
Both PC and router rebooted multiple times,my pc and phone are the only devices connected to the router.
Standard DNS settings and no VPN.
Are these server located nearby or in Europe?
Cryptic is in California and i believe WG are Russian servers.
Hi there,
Are the speeds showing as they usually would on a speed test? If so, have you tried these games on another device (if possible)?
Thanks,
Michael