OfficerRabbit

#282783 11-Mar-2021 18:08
Anyone else having issues with game authentication tonight?Web traffic seems to be fine but I've tried 4 different games and cant get past login.

  #2671849 11-Mar-2021 18:09
Please elaborate... What game?




  #2671855 11-Mar-2021 18:31
3 wargaming servers ( wows,wot,wop ) i cant get past login,its like the servers dont know my account and are prompting me to make a new account at which point it freezes.

 

Cryptic servers ( Star Trek Online) it takes like 10 min to load the login screen which i can pass after a further 5min wait but the character creation page doesnt load.

 

I can ping them with no time outs which is weird,everything worked fine yesterday.

 

 

 

 

  #2671858 11-Mar-2021 18:38
And what basic troubleshooting have you done? Rebooted your router / ONT? Rebooted your PC? Are you running any VPN software or using non-standard DNS?

 

Looking at the services themselves there doesn't appear to be any outage or anything so I am thinking the issue is on your end.




  #2671870 11-Mar-2021 19:14
Both PC and router rebooted multiple times,my pc and phone are the only devices connected to the router.

 

Standard DNS settings and no VPN.

  #2671871 11-Mar-2021 19:16
Are these server located nearby or in Europe?




  #2671887 11-Mar-2021 19:59
Cryptic is in California and i believe WG are Russian servers.

  #2676163 17-Mar-2021 16:01
Hi there,

 

Are the speeds showing as they usually would on a speed test? If so, have you tried these games on another device (if possible)?

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

Michael




