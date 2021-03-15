Asrafrate:

The house I am living in is wired for ethernet, with plugs in most of the rooms. When I moved in they all worked. Connected to the main Vodafone router downstairs. Recently I noticed that they no longer worked and all devices were on WiFi permanently. Not a problem most of the time, but when gaming or streaming TV content, it can be pretty bad. Can anyone recommend a company I can get in to troubleshoot what's going on please? I'm in Auckland.

p.s. I am not technically savvy so would rather get someone who knows their stuff (aka not a cowboy, already got burned on this) to do a look over and determine whether it's the wiring, or the router or something else.