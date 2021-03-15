Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Ethernet in house no longer working
Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283841 15-Mar-2021 14:38
Send private message

The house I am living in is wired for ethernet, with plugs in most of the rooms. When I moved in they all worked. Connected to the main Vodafone router downstairs. Recently I noticed that they no longer worked and all devices were on WiFi permanently. Not a problem most of the time, but when gaming or streaming TV content, it can be pretty bad. Can anyone recommend a company I can get in to troubleshoot what's going on please? I'm in Auckland.

 

p.s. I am not technically savvy so would rather get someone who knows their stuff (aka not a cowboy, already got burned on this) to do a look over and determine whether it's the wiring, or the router or something else.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
froob
632 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2674965 15-Mar-2021 14:46
Send private message

@coffeebaron on these forums does residential data work, and might be able to take a look.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11920 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675035 15-Mar-2021 15:40
Send private message

@asrafrate Long time no see ;)

 

Where abouts you in Auckland ? I could potentially swing by one day and take a look. I'm above IHUG helpdesk/experience levels ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675038 15-Mar-2021 15:41
Send private message

Hey @xpd :) long time no chat. I'm in Te Atatu Peninsula, work from home on Thursdays and Fridays if that's convenient.

 

I alas have not put those skills to use in many years so have forgotten all but the basic troubleshooting, do mostly web stuff these days.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard



Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675276 16-Mar-2021 09:17
Send private message

Turns out the router itself is kaput. I plugged my laptop directly into it with a brand new cable and nada, and my laptop connects fine on other networks.

 

On live chat with a Vodafone rep and I don't think what they're offering is that great? A Vodafone Ultra Hub. Seems like a downgrade to me but they're telling me I need to buy one of their Vodafone ones because my mum has a landline via their VoIP and they can't provision the serial number of a third party modem for VoIP connection.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
73927 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675293 16-Mar-2021 09:55
Send private message

That's about right, unfortunately, with bundled services.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675312 16-Mar-2021 10:03
Send private message

freitasm:

 

That's about right, unfortunately, with bundled services.

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Ugh. I may as well upgrade to their Unlimited Fibre Max (currently Fibre 200.) Appreciate the help guys.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

trig42
5336 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2675366 16-Mar-2021 11:12
Send private message

Yep, sounds like the switch part of the Router has given up.

 

 

 

I take it you have tried rebooting the Router?



Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675386 16-Mar-2021 11:39
Send private message

trig42:

 

I take it you have tried rebooting the Router?

 




Yup first thing I did when I realised what was happening; also took the power cable out and waited a bit before plugging back in.

 

 

 

I am looking forward to when Vodafone brings their customer service back to NZ, spent the better part of this morning dealing with their live chat and phone customer support trying to get a new modem. Has not been fun.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

quickymart
8733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2675776 16-Mar-2021 20:56
Send private message

Asrafrate:

 

I am looking forward to when Vodafone brings their customer service back to NZ

 

 

When is this happening (or meant to be happening)?

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2675873 16-Mar-2021 22:50
Send private message

Asrafrate:

 

spent the better part of this morning dealing with their live chat and phone customer support trying to get a new modem. Has not been fun.

 

 

Tell me when dealing with Vodafone customer service is fun not one department knows what they are doing, also their new ultra hub is a pile of junk! and I do not recommend using it either.

 

If you do get your hands on one throw it in the bin immediately!

 

Invest in a USG at least or a MikroTik.

Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675908 17-Mar-2021 07:02
Send private message

@quickymart there was a One News piece with Jason Paris who admitted their customer service was shocking and they intend to bring it all back to NZ within the next 12 months.

 

https://www.tvnz.co.nz/one-news/new-zealand/our-service-hasn-t-been-good-enough-vodafone-boss-touts-big-changes-call-centres-coming-back-nz

 

@sparkz25 when my father passed away in 2017 I remember the nightmare I had to go through dealing with Vodafone and trying to get his accounts sorted with them. Took almost 4 months and days where all I was doing was ringing and waiting. I always dreaded needing to speak with them about anything after that. Thankfully after reading through the forums yesterday, I took this as an opportunity to leave and move to what I hope is a better provider.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2675955 17-Mar-2021 09:05
Send private message

The "good" thing is that  they are keeping billing offshore.

 

Apart from TOBi I always thought Vodafone only had a bot farm in India.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675964 17-Mar-2021 09:15
Send private message

@Spyware considering how long it takes for them to respond on TOBi I assumed they were just reading from scripts, having to go back and look at their manuals for the right responses to my questions ~_~ and every "person" I spoke with on TOBi was from India.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

Rickles
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2676041 17-Mar-2021 12:42
Send private message

@Asrafrate ... upgrading should be very simple and they should offer you Max as it is their basic/bottom level for HFC nowadays ... and the UltraHub should be free too!

 

I've found the UltraHub to be perfectly good for home-use ethernet, wifi and VOiP.

Asrafrate

276 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2676043 17-Mar-2021 12:48
Send private message

@Rickles they wouldn't give me a replacement for my modem because it was out of the 2 year warranty (I got it in 2018) and to get the UltraHub for free I HAD to sign up for a new 12 month contract and in the process they needed to close my account and create a new one. It was just a mess.




Zeb A.
Twitter: @asgard

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 