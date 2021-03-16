silence1st:

So I cancelled my Vodafone account and opened a new one back in November of 2020.

Everything was fine the guys on the phone told me my account is clear and the account is closed I will not receive any more bills.

Then came December, and I received a bill, thinking it was probably a mistake I ignored it only to find in January I received a second bill.

I rang the helpdesk and they advised me the the bill was in error as there are no more services linked to my old account and I shouldn't have been billed.

I was assured that I will not get another bill. Come February again the same thing, I receive another bill, so again I rang the helpdesk asking them to please see what is going on and that I cancelled my connection months ago now, they again checked confirmed it was disconnected and that the bill was sent by mistake, and again assured me that I will not get another invoice. The Vodafone rep even sent me an e-mail confirming the account was closed and the bill was sent by mistake.

So now we are in March, again I have received an overdue bill for the 2 bills they have sent me, so I have told them again the account was cancelled months ago and their response was oh we are sorry there is money owing on the account and we have taken you to a debt collection agency.

I cannot believe how this company operates, and that they have taken me to a debt collection agency for 2 bills that they have sent incorrect.

I have tried speak to them today again in regards to the matter and waited an long time on the very unhelpful phone line only to be told they cannot do anything and that I must now speak to the collection company.

Can anyone help out or any ideas how to sort this because this is ridiculous from Vodafone.