Vodafone Cancellation taking 4 months and I am still receiving a bill
silence1st

#283852 16-Mar-2021 11:05
So I cancelled my Vodafone account and opened a new one back in November of 2020.

 

Everything was fine the guys on the phone told me my account is clear and the account is closed I will not receive any more bills.

 

Then came December, and I received a bill, thinking it was probably a mistake I ignored it only to find in January I received a second bill.

 

I rang the helpdesk and they advised me the the bill was in error as there are no more services linked to my old account and I shouldn't have been billed.

 

I was assured that I will not get another bill. Come February again the same thing, I receive another bill, so again I rang the helpdesk asking them to please see what is going on and that I cancelled my connection months ago now, they again checked confirmed it was disconnected and that the bill was sent by mistake, and again assured me that I will not get another invoice. The Vodafone rep even sent me an e-mail confirming the account was closed and the bill was sent by mistake.

 

So now we are in March, again I have received an overdue bill for the 2 bills they have sent me, so I have told them again the account was cancelled months ago and their response was oh we are sorry there is money owing on the account and we have taken you to a debt collection agency.

 

I cannot believe how this company operates, and that they have taken me to a debt collection agency for 2 bills that they have sent incorrect.
I have tried speak to them today again in regards to the matter and waited an long time on the very unhelpful phone line only to be told they cannot do anything and that I must now speak to the collection company. 

 

Can anyone help out or any ideas how to sort this because this is ridiculous from Vodafone. 

VeloHD
  #2675374 16-Mar-2021 11:15
Exactly why I left vodafone. I tried to Upgrade my broadband plan with them for faster speeds and over 3 months of constant phone calls with support and even having a support persons number to help look into it, it never got upgraded . After we left , we kept reciving bills for 2 months until the person on the phone actually did something. I would suggest maybe going into a vodafone store?. Their support system is one the worst things ive ever encountered 

silence1st

  #2675377 16-Mar-2021 11:18
Yeah that is my plan to go there to the store today, with all the e-mails and bank transfers and bills they sent me. Worst case I was thinking if they don't do anything is to try and talk to small claims court.

 

As they taken me to baycorp this totally affects my credit rating and they shouldn't have done that for a bills that I never actually had to pay. Their phoneline was terrible 3 times I was told I will not receive any more bills.

cshwone
  #2675381 16-Mar-2021 11:30
silence1st:

 


I have tried speak to them today again in regards to the matter and waited an long time on the very unhelpful phone line only to be told they cannot do anything and that I must now speak to the collection company. 

 

Can anyone help out or any ideas how to sort this because this is ridiculous from Vodafone. 

 

 

I find this totally reprehensible. Baycorp are just going to go at you for the debt and nothing you say is going to stop that. Only Vodafone can call the attack dogs off.



silence1st

  #2675384 16-Mar-2021 11:36
It is insane, if it was genuine I would understand but my account was closed and they billed me for 2 months still while in the process constantly assuring me the account was closed and I have nothing to pay

 

The other issue is they never said anything so by my talks with their reps I understood everything was settled.

 

I honestly regret opening another account with them, but will definitely not make the same mistake in the future.

 

But I need to sort this issue out. I am now going to go to the shop later today and see what they can do because the helpline was of no help... 

Zeon
  #2675433 16-Mar-2021 12:30
If you tell the debt collector you dispute the debt can they do anything further? Without a judgement against you its just one party against another. If that degraded your credit rating I also wonder if you could seek damages from them for this?




alasta
  #2675435 16-Mar-2021 12:33
You need to communicate with them in writing. Send them a factual and non-emotional summary with bullet points of when you closed the account, the communications you have had with them, confirmation that the last legitimate bill was paid, etc.

 

If you receive contact from a debt collection agency then provide them with a copy of this communication as evidence that the debt is in dispute. 

  #2675437 16-Mar-2021 12:34
Email Jason Paris will all the details



silence1st

  #2675447 16-Mar-2021 13:10
Yeah I have been communicating them each month they sent a bill however that was just on the phone.

 

I do have one e-mail from one rep stating that it is closed.

 

 

 

I will try email Jason with all the details.

quickymart
  #2675775 16-Mar-2021 20:55
Or @JasonParis (he checks here quite often and is quite helpful).

MichaelC
  #2676169 17-Mar-2021 16:18
Hi there,

 

I'm really sorry for the frustrating experience you've had trying to get the account sorted.

 

Just so we can assist further, can you please send us an email via onlinecare@vodafone.com with your account number and 4-digit pin for verification?

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Michael




Vodafone Social Media

1101
  #2676456 18-Mar-2021 12:20
silence1st:

 

...... and we have taken you to a debt collection agency.

 

 

honestly , you should be getting some sort of compensation since your credit rating now is being threatened  .
Whats your time worth, how many hours have you spent trying to get this resolved ?

 

This has gone far past the point of sorting an a/c .
As mentioned above , the first priority is to contact the Debt Collector .

snnet
  #2682559 29-Mar-2021 15:00
I can't believe there isn't a human being checking accounts for notes before sending things off to debt collection. This is totally mind boggling! They're playing with your ability to live and retain other utilities as well as any credit facilities you have or would look to have

xpd

xpd
  #2682564 29-Mar-2021 15:24
Its not just Vodafone......

 

Many years ago, I had a phone line with Telecom for a BBS/Internet. Then closed the account.

 

Years later, signed up for a line, no problem. After 6 months, closed that account. 

 

Next thing, I've got a debt collector contacting me in regards to an outstanding amount with Telecom - had me puzzled as hell as I had paid the final bill.

 

Turns out, it was in reference to the original account I had with Telecom. I had underpaid somewhere - so instead of following it up back then, Telecom sat on it until I popped up in the system again.

 

There was probably a 4 year gap between accounts. I paid it just to get rid of it (Was only around $45) but told Telecom in not-so-friendly terms what I thought of their system.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

snnet
  #2682569 29-Mar-2021 15:36
I'm sure it isn't just Vodafone (or any one particular utility company) - just seems so careless 

evnafets
  #2682674 29-Mar-2021 17:19
@silence1st are you able to update on this subject?  Or are you living up to your username?

