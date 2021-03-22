Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
No audio on incoming calls with an iPhone 12 Pro Max
Hi Team

 

I've been living with no audio on incoming calls for around 2 months on my iPhone 12 Pro Max.  I can do a network reset and the problem goes away for a few days.  I swapped my old cut-down SIM for a shiny new one a fortnight ago and that did not fix the issue.  Today, I called the Vodafone Ninja Team and spoke with a gentleman in India who was good enough to listen to my troubleshooting steps before logging a ticket for the next level team to look at (rather than making me re-do the basics with him).  I thanked him generously for that.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions to shortcut resolving this?

 

Cheers




1 | 2
@Dynamic I am looking into a similar issue but examples are on 2degrees and I can replicate this issue from my work desk phone

 

I am the A party (desk phone from work) and the B party can not hear me but I can hear them

 

Edit: No way this could be a SIM card issue and I am sure all examples are to iPhone users

@Dynamic when you do outbound calls from your iPhone do you have any issue or is it all incoming calls? (My examples are all incoming)

Hmm. I too had no incoming calls but I am with Kogan(yet they use voda) but that only lasted a day and that was on the 17th. However it's happened again today. 

 

I can't receive, but I can dial out. I can however dial out and then receive but once my outgoing call is done I can't receive calls again.

 

 

 

Removing VoLTE from the equation fixes the issue entirely on my specific device.

 

 

 

Using a Oneplus 8 however I am aware that it is totally unsupported so my issue could be entirely unrelated.

 

 

 

Edit: Restarting and flicking VoLTE back on has resolved it but I am very unsure if my issue is related to OP or not.




MaxineN:

 

Hmm. I too had no incoming calls but I am with Kogan(yet they use voda) but that only lasted a day and that was on the 17th. However it's happened again today. 

 

I can't receive, but I can dial out. I can however dial out and then receive but once my outgoing call is done I can't receive calls again.

 

Removing VoLTE from the equation fixes the issue entirely on my specific device.

 

Using a Oneplus 8 however I am aware that it is totally unsupported so my issue could be entirely unrelated.

 

 

@MAxineN not related to this issue we are speaking about! No Speech

 

incoming calls connect fine but no audio

Linux:

 

MaxineN:

 

Hmm. I too had no incoming calls but I am with Kogan(yet they use voda) but that only lasted a day and that was on the 17th. However it's happened again today. 

 

I can't receive, but I can dial out. I can however dial out and then receive but once my outgoing call is done I can't receive calls again.

 

Removing VoLTE from the equation fixes the issue entirely on my specific device.

 

Using a Oneplus 8 however I am aware that it is totally unsupported so my issue could be entirely unrelated.

 

 

@MAxineN not related to this issue we are speaking about! No Speech

 

incoming calls connect fine but no audio

 

 

 

 

I will promptly exit the thread! Oops!

 

 

 

D'oh!




Hi @Linux. Thanks for the quick reply.

I can answer the incoming call just fine. I can’t hear them. They can’t hear me. I can end the call, call them back, and the audio both ways is just fine. This is highly repeatable but only after a few days. I did a network reset at about 6pm on Friday to get audio going again, and this morning received a client call at 11:15 am was fine but the next incoming call at 4pm today had no audio. The client called a second time and again no audio. I called back and the audio was fine. I’ve tested another incoming call now, and no audio

Calls on the work 3CX VoIP app are unaffected (which I would expect but am adding for information). My recollection when this started happening was that is was not every call, but it certainly is now.

I’ve not rebooted my phone or done another network reset just in case someone has a flash of brilliance this evening.

Cheers




@Dynamic I was going to ask if you are using 3cx by any chance (my desk phone at work is 3cx routing via ufone)


I got some PCAPs of the calls today looks like a possible Codec issue or something, Will  keep you informed



Thank you.

 

Just to confirm, my issue relating to no audio on incoming calls does not seem to depend on the caller's phone system.  In my case, all incoming calls to my 021 number (whether they are from mobiles or landlines or VoIP systems) result in no audio.




Batman: Try turning off VoLTE

 

I don't get that option with iOS 14.4.  My options in that area are 5G ON, 5G AUTO, and 4G.  5G AUTO is selected.

 

Interestingly, I made a call from my office line a minute ago, and my audio was fine.  A second call three minutes later had no audio.  I'll keep an eye on it today.




This sounds like an issue that is under investigation with our Service Assurance team at the moment, they have a manual fix that can be applied on the backend that should resolve this.

 

@Dynamic you can PM me your name and mobile number and I'll pass the details on to them. It might take a day or two for them to apply the fix, they will send a txt when it is done.




Done, thank you @konfusd :)




I've got the same issue with my iPhone Xr but I'm on 2degrees and it only seems to occur when I'm on wifi calling, which is most of the time since there's no coverage here at home/work.

 

My limited testing has narrowed it down to anyone calling me from a 2talk line.
They can hear me but I can't hear them.

 

I can hang up and call them back and it's fine, only happens on incoming calls.

 

 

CYaBro:

I've got the same issue with my iPhone Xr but I'm on 2degrees and it only seems to occur when I'm on wifi calling, which is most of the time since there's no coverage here at home/work.


My limited testing has narrowed it down to anyone calling me from a 2talk line.
They can hear me but I can't hear them.


I can hang up and call them back and it's fine, only happens on incoming calls.


 



2talk also supports 3CX

Hi @Dynamic, thanks for reaching out to VFNZ, I'm glad to hear that you have given us a call and were assisted by a technical Ninja. The best outcome on this occasion was having a technical fault ticket submitted and investigated by the relevant team to get back to you on this.

 

Jovi from VFNZ. 

