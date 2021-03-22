Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gordy7

1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#283969 22-Mar-2021 20:17
I tried to help a friend topup her Vodafone phone prepaid Myflex $20 plan.

 

She has only had the phone since December and this is her first ever phone which in the past has taken into Vodafone to add $20 to her plan.

 

Her plan had run out of money on 11 March.

 

Today 22 March, I bought her a Vodafone $20 prepaid voucher.

 

Sent a text to 887 and entered the Recharge Number.

 

On checking her balance her phone showed that a payment had been made, and run out on 17 March, Balance was $0.

 

Pretty weird. She should not have had any oustanding usage to immediately use her topup.

 

What should she have done to topup her Myflex plan?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Linux
8998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678796 22-Mar-2021 20:25
Did the end user actually have an active bundle? Sounds like it didn't so all usage charged at casual rates

Linux
8998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678798 22-Mar-2021 20:26
You do not want to be on Prepaid flex for casual usage it will chew up the Prepaid balance very quickly

Gordy7

1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678800 22-Mar-2021 20:29
When I used the MyVodafone option on the phone it showed that she was on a Myflex plan.

 

I just assumed that a prepaid voucher would automatically top up the plan. 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.



Linux
8998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678804 22-Mar-2021 20:40
That is the base plan you then need to setup a bundle TXT , MINs and Data

This is all covered on the VodafoneNZ site

Gordy7

1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678822 22-Mar-2021 21:15
Linux: That is the base plan you then need to setup a bundle TXT , MINs and Data

This is all covered on the VodafoneNZ site

 

All sounds a bit too complicated for a newbe to Myflex.

 

I would have assumed that the Myflex bundle configuration would have remained as was initially configured and would not change even if there was a gap in the account being in credit.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Linux
8998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678827 22-Mar-2021 21:27
https://www.vodafone.co.nz/prepay/

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/legal/terms-conditions/myflex/

 

Sounds like the end user should be on a 2degrees $10 or $19 Prepaid plan they are far more easy and unused bundles stay on hold for 90 days

 

On MyFlex if the bundle fails to renew then it is gone straight away

Linux
8998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678830 22-Mar-2021 21:31
2degrees only pay 12 times per year not 13

 

2degrees carryover is true 12 months carryover none of this crap capped carryover VodafoneNZ & SparkNZ do



Gordy7

1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678837 22-Mar-2021 21:50
The terms and conditions appear to indicate that the prepaid Myflex will continue with the same data, minute and texts as originally setup.

 

If for some reason my friend was dropped back to a casual rate it does not explain why a prepaid topup on the 22 March would expire on 17 March.

 

Oh well - my friend is going to visit the Vodafone shop to have it all explained to her and hopefully get sorted out.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Linux
8998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678839 22-Mar-2021 21:54
Look at the usage online in the VodafoneNZ App I bet all transactions are charged

Gordy7

1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678840 22-Mar-2021 21:56
Linux:

 

On MyFlex if the bundle fails to renew then it is gone straight away

 

 

That could explain a drop to casual and why the balance went to $0.

 

My friend may have a locked phone and can't switch to another provider without spending an unlock fee.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Linux
8998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678842 22-Mar-2021 21:59
The unlock fee is a small fee after 9 months from purchase it is free

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/help/mobile-phones/unlock/

yitz
1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2678843 22-Mar-2021 22:02
I have had success in the past calling up and getting casual charges reversed and put on the appropriate combo.

 

I believe you can ask to be put on a set $19 favourites combo with set data, minutes and texts.

JoviVF
13 posts

Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2679270 23-Mar-2021 13:56
Hi @Gordy7, when making a top up for a prepay number it would be a good idea for the main account holder to check on the My Vodafone account if there is a plan in place or usage that the credit may have been used on at the time.

 

Also I would recommend the main account holder give us a call on 777 if she happens to have any questions and will be happy to assist further. 

 

Thank you 

 

Jovi from VFNZ.

Gordy7

1515 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679284 23-Mar-2021 14:21
JoviVF:

 

Hi @Gordy7, when making a top up for a prepay number it would be a good idea for the main account holder to check on the My Vodafone account if there is a plan in place or usage that the credit may have been used on at the time.

 

Also I would recommend the main account holder give us a call on 777 if she happens to have any questions and will be happy to assist further. 

 

Thank you 

 

Jovi from VFNZ.

 

 

Thanks @joviVF.

 

The end user is not too techo - is trying to get into online banking after a lifetime of cheques, over the counter payments and a possible mis-trust of banking automatic payments...

 

I looked at her phone and saw that Myvodafone showed that she was on a $20 Myflex plan that showed $0 on 11 March.

 

I bought her a $20 prepay voucher on 22 March and sent a text to 887 with the recharge number.

 

I was expecting the topup to get her Myflex plan rolling again.

 

A balance check with Myvodafone within a minute of topup showed $0 with an expiry date of 17 March.

 

She is heading back to the Vodafone shop today to hopefully find out what happened.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

yitz
1697 posts

Uber Geek


  #2679288 23-Mar-2021 14:31
Might have been 17 March 2022? If I remember correctly Vodafone prepay credit lasts for 360 days.

 

If you can send a text / make a call without it coming back with the out of credit message then it is probably coming off the automatically renewed $20/4-weekly plan allocation.

