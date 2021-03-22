I tried to help a friend topup her Vodafone phone prepaid Myflex $20 plan.

She has only had the phone since December and this is her first ever phone which in the past has taken into Vodafone to add $20 to her plan.

Her plan had run out of money on 11 March.

Today 22 March, I bought her a Vodafone $20 prepaid voucher.

Sent a text to 887 and entered the Recharge Number.

On checking her balance her phone showed that a payment had been made, and run out on 17 March, Balance was $0.

Pretty weird. She should not have had any oustanding usage to immediately use her topup.

What should she have done to topup her Myflex plan?