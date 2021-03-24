I have just noticed this -
Helping our customers online: simplifying digital support options and turning off the Vodafone Community website
EOL - RIP Vodafone NZ community
So use a website that doesn't have info on what I need, talk to someone who wont have a clue what I need, or visit a 3rd party site for help.
Yup, sounds good.
If anything, they need to get off those 10 websites, and concentrate on their own website - get more info on there, and you may find support requests drop.
(Just my views on the support experiences I've had in the last couple of years).
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
The VF Community Forums are trash IMO - I've seen people post on there and not get answers for weeks, or get a dodgy answer from a 'community member' when what they really need is support from Vodafone, not to mention people who post their private info on there. Such an odd method of support I think.
Live chat and online support pages are a far better option, as long as they actually work (which will be the kicker and the real test for VF).