Rickles

2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#283987 24-Mar-2021 11:12
Send private message

I have just noticed this -

 

   

 

 

 

Helping our customers online: simplifying digital support options and turning off the Vodafone Community website

 

 

Linux
8999 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679728 24-Mar-2021 11:41
Send private message

EOL - RIP Vodafone NZ community

dylanp
827 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2679746 24-Mar-2021 11:55
Send private message

Well. That's sad.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11926 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679750 24-Mar-2021 12:11
Send private message

So use a website that doesn't have info on what I need, talk to someone who wont have a clue what I need, or visit a 3rd party site for help. 

 

Yup, sounds good. 

 

If anything, they need to get off those 10 websites, and concentrate on their own website - get more info on there, and you may find support requests drop.

 

(Just my views on the support experiences I've had in the last couple of years).

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



antonknee
1085 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2679754 24-Mar-2021 12:17
Send private message

The VF Community Forums are trash IMO - I've seen people post on there and not get answers for weeks, or get a dodgy answer from a 'community member' when what they really need is support from Vodafone, not to mention people who post their private info on there. Such an odd method of support I think.

 

Live chat and online support pages are a far better option, as long as they actually work (which will be the kicker and the real test for VF).

