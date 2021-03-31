I have unlimited HFC cable and VOIP phone and as my contract is nearly run out I rang Vodafone retentions department to renew. $83 I was told to renew contract for one year including best mates on VOIP line. A friend also has the same package and was quoted the same price.

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/broadband/internet-plans/

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/legal/terms-conditions/broadband-life-of-plan-discount-offer/

After doing a bit of research and sending these links to retentions I was quoted $73 for re-signing on a 12 month contract which I have done likewise a friend who has the same package.

Be careful with pricing they quote as in this case I was quoted the wrong pricing.