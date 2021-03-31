Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Vodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside) Re-signing a contract on HFC cable.

ajw

ajw

1777 posts

Uber Geek


#284120 31-Mar-2021 22:25
I have unlimited HFC cable and VOIP phone and as my contract is nearly run out I rang Vodafone retentions department to renew.  $83 I was told to renew contract for one year including best mates on VOIP line. A friend also has the same package and was quoted the same price.

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/broadband/internet-plans/

 

 

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/legal/terms-conditions/broadband-life-of-plan-discount-offer/

 

After doing a bit of research and sending these links to retentions  I was quoted $73 for re-signing on a 12 month contract which I have done likewise a friend who has the same package.

 

Be careful with pricing they quote as in this case I was quoted the wrong pricing.

 

 

yitz
1699 posts

Uber Geek


  #2685102 31-Mar-2021 22:40
They are definitely using confusion as a marketing strategy for their current offerings. From your experience it sounds like they are confused themselves.

 

Gotta love how they say "$10 per month discount for the life of the plan" but then in the terms and conditions it says "The discount will be removed if you [..] renew your broadband plan" so really it is just $10 off the term of the contract why not just say that.

 

Can't complain about their HFC Max pricing though.

quickymart
8808 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2685190 1-Apr-2021 08:36
Or, you could just get fibre with someone else :D

ajw

ajw

1777 posts

Uber Geek


  #2685192 1-Apr-2021 08:42
quickymart:

 

Or, you could just get fibre with someone else :D

 

 

 

 

And pay another $20 per month.



quickymart
8808 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2685222 1-Apr-2021 10:05
I'd still do it - but who charges $103 a month for fibre + landline? If you shop around I'm sure you would get a deal from someone.

Rapt99
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2694510 18-Apr-2021 18:15
Cant really beat the deal. Virtually the same speed as fibre

Linux
9019 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694529 18-Apr-2021 20:08
Rapt99:

 

Cant really beat the deal. Virtually the same speed as fibre

 



Not on the upload 5 x slower when compared to Gb Fibre plans

ajw

ajw

1777 posts

Uber Geek


  #2694531 18-Apr-2021 20:10
@Linux

 

 

 

100 on the uplink works for me.



dolsen
1392 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694537 18-Apr-2021 20:28
Closest I've seen from the known internet providers is stuff fibre with a referral to get it 6 months half price paired with 2 talk. Works out at 78.12 / month over the first year for full speed fibre with phone (assuming you pay the $15 for a router delivery fee as well).

 

 

 

Edit - cost of ATA not included if you need one.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gatto
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2702976 6-May-2021 14:54
How did you get hold of retentions?  My blood runs cold at the thought of calling VF customer service, and would like to just contact the retention team!

ajw

ajw

1777 posts

Uber Geek


  #2703006 6-May-2021 16:25
@Gatto

 

 

 

By getting on the phone and asking for that department.

quickymart
8808 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2703022 6-May-2021 17:11
Good luck with that.

ajw

ajw

1777 posts

Uber Geek


  #2703023 6-May-2021 17:14
@quickymart

 

 

 

Worked for me.

Gatto
10 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2703024 6-May-2021 17:18
quickymart:

Good luck with that.



That’s what I thought!

I made contact earlier, but they thought I wanted relocating, not retaining! I’ll try again tomorrow when I have more time to wait on hold!!

quickymart
8808 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2703035 6-May-2021 18:26
ajw:

 

@quickymart

 

 

 

Worked for me.

 

 

See above.

