ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Extremely Poor Speeds on Gigabit Fiber
solaybro

608 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#284132 1-Apr-2021 20:53
Today I was moved from VDSL to Fiber Max and the speeds I am getting are awful. I was getting between 5-30Mbps down (it was inconsistent) and 0.04Mbps down.


I don't have a Vodafone router, I use a Fritzbox 7390. I had to speak to a Vodafone person to get setup since I don't use their router. Once set up I did a speed test and told the person about how bad the speeds are. I was told it's because I don't use their router. I doubted that because my router works fine on VDSL but they kept repeating it so I gave up.


I then found the speed is so bad that I can't stay connected to the work VPN for more than 30 seconds. I messaged someone else on the live chat and they basically told me the same thing. I don't really want to have to buy the Vodafone router if I don't have to. Is that really the issue? I have connected myself back to the VDSL connection but I don't know how long that will stay up for. I am getting good speeds on it though.


 


Troubleshooting I have done so far:



  • Restarted the Fiber box

  • Restarted the router

  • Speed test from both Wifi and Ethernet.


 

 1 | 2
Dial111
938 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2685589 1-Apr-2021 21:19
VF are under no obligation to help you if you're not using their router. Also, maybe they haven't fully provisioned your line yet, give it a few days.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74028 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685592 1-Apr-2021 21:22
Factory reset the router.

Set the correct speeds in the router.

Make sure to test over a wired connection.




solaybro

608 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2685595 1-Apr-2021 21:28
freitasm:

Set the correct speeds in the router.

 

 

 

Are you meaning this part of this part of the settings? Do you know what values I should type in.

 



antoniosk
2248 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685597 1-Apr-2021 21:41
solaybro:

 

freitasm:

Set the correct speeds in the router.

 

 

 

Are you meaning this part of this part of the settings? Do you know what values I should type in.

 

 

 

umm, 1 gigabit is 1000000. 500mbps is 500000. That’s some serious throttling you’ve got going there.




Linux
9024 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685599 1-Apr-2021 21:44
The 7390 is quite a few years old why are you not using the ISP provided hardware?

timmmay
18516 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685602 1-Apr-2021 22:00
yeah it looks like you've throttled yourself. Put the limit number much higher. I wonder if 0 disables a limit.

 

The 7390 was a good router for its day, but the WiFi was quite weak. 7590 is much better. I would suggest you go with the ISP supplied router, that way they support it.

Gordy7
1525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685605 1-Apr-2021 22:02
The 7390 appears to have a max LAN speed of 100Mbps.
So you won't get fibre max (1000Mbps) through put.




djtOtago
814 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2685608 1-Apr-2021 22:13
solaybro:

 

Are you meaning this part of this part of the settings? Do you know what values I should type in.

 

 

 

Just put 999999 in each box.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74028 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685609 1-Apr-2021 22:15
Yep, you limited the speeds with those values.

As per other comments, go with router supplied by the ISP as this one will be of limited use.




solaybro

608 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2685610 1-Apr-2021 22:17
I have changed the data throughput settings to what @antoniosk suggested. I am now getting about 90/90 speeds.

 

@Linus I am not using a Vodafone router because I don't have one. I am looking at getting a new one and I want to get one with Wifi 6. I don't think the Vodafone one has this.

 

It also appears @Gordy7 is correct. I can't get gigabit with this router. It's maximum speed is 100/100.

 

 

 

I guess this matter is resolved now. Thanks everyone for the help.

 

 

timmmay
18516 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685612 1-Apr-2021 22:21
7390 supports gigabit lan, not sure about gigabit internet as I only have 100Mbps.

https://icecat.biz/en/p/avm/20002448/wireless+routers-fritz-box+7390-+de-3930375.html

coffeebaron
5925 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685618 1-Apr-2021 23:08
And this is why ISPs have good reason for not supporting third party routers.




andrewcnz
953 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2685632 2-Apr-2021 02:12
solaybro:

 

I have changed the data throughput settings to what @antoniosk suggested. I am now getting about 90/90 speeds.

 

@Linus I am not using a Vodafone router because I don't have one. I am looking at getting a new one and I want to get one with Wifi 6. I don't think the Vodafone one has this.

 

It also appears @Gordy7 is correct. I can't get gigabit with this router. It's maximum speed is 100/100.

 

 

 

I guess this matter is resolved now. Thanks everyone for the help.

 

 

 

 

Adjusting the FRITZ!Box's LAN settings
Click "Home Network" in the FRITZ!Box user interface.
Click "Home Network Overview" in the "Home Network" menu.
Click on the "Network Settings" tab.
Enable "Power Mode" (1 Gbit/s) for all of the LAN ports being used.
Click "Apply" to save the settings.

Gordy7
1525 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685669 2-Apr-2021 10:02
timmmay: 7390 supports gigabit lan, not sure about gigabit internet as I only have 100Mbps.

https://icecat.biz/en/p/avm/20002448/wireless+routers-fritz-box+7390-+de-3930375.html

 

Yes... The first ref I found to the 7390 shows:

 

The maximum transmission rate of the LAN connection between the FRITZ!Box and a computer, NAS system, or other devices is 100 Mbit/s, although the device supports gigabit LAN.

 

https://en.avm.de/service/fritzbox/fritzbox-7390/knowledge-base/publication/show/241_Transmission-rate-of-LAN-connections-is-only-100-Mbit-s/

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

timmmay
18516 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2685670 2-Apr-2021 10:11
That's a weird limitation.

 1 | 2
