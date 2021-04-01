Today I was moved from VDSL to Fiber Max and the speeds I am getting are awful. I was getting between 5-30Mbps down (it was inconsistent) and 0.04Mbps down.

I don't have a Vodafone router, I use a Fritzbox 7390. I had to speak to a Vodafone person to get setup since I don't use their router. Once set up I did a speed test and told the person about how bad the speeds are. I was told it's because I don't use their router. I doubted that because my router works fine on VDSL but they kept repeating it so I gave up.

I then found the speed is so bad that I can't stay connected to the work VPN for more than 30 seconds. I messaged someone else on the live chat and they basically told me the same thing. I don't really want to have to buy the Vodafone router if I don't have to. Is that really the issue? I have connected myself back to the VDSL connection but I don't know how long that will stay up for. I am getting good speeds on it though.

Troubleshooting I have done so far: