I set the parental controls on my Ultrahub today for the first time. I wanted to restrict certain devices access to the internet between 00:00 and 06:00 (Ultrahub settings). Apart from the usual comments that the interface is rudimentary all access to selected devices was cut at approx 23:00 hrs. Which caused a certain amount of confusion. The Ultrahub time zone and time are correctly configured has anybody else noticed this issue with parental controls. I wonder if it is a "Daylight Saving Time" issue..