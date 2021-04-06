deanfourie

Hey guys!
My friend recently purchased a new Galaxy S8 and when at home, she struggles to make and receive calls.
People caling her go straight to voicemail, or the cal just fails to connect at all, some will randomly go through. We have nailed this down to be the case mainly when at home.
When away from home all seems to work fine.
Could this be related directly to the cell tower they are registered on and what could cause this? Could it be that the handset does not support the correct bands.
Not super proficiant in my wireless communications so reaching out here for some.help.
Cheers!