deanfourie

Then you are likely on a RCG with standard tower fallback that they're hitting.. sometimes

It's a specific setting for each provider. Contained in the device firmware and updated OTA for NZ provider designated handsets

And if you are on the wrong network that the device was provided for (sim swapped from original seller network), or imported. It will likely miss the VoLTE settings and not attach to the network with it enabled.

It's basically Voice over data - VOIP. Those towers only provide data, so no capability to use it, no voice calls.

If you swap SIMs out between networks if you have VF/Spark/2D at hand, you could possibly find one lights up and identifies which ones enable the toggle-ment (aka who sold the handset)