

Vodafone notifier bill arrived via email as follows. (Part pasted)



*Your fixed & broadband bill for 03 Apr 21 is ready.



Here's how it's looking:

Account Name:



Total Amount Due (incl. GST):

$153.86

Current Charges (incl. GST):

$153.86

Due by:

19 Apr 21

Any payments made recently aren't included in the Amount due.



Don't forget to pay your bill on time to skip a late payment fee of $18.40.*



The PDF invoice was attached with nothing in it pertaining to a late payment fee or a date such a fee would take effect. The fee amount was only in the email notifier and it worked out to 11.95%



So

Billed 3 April for period 1st to 30th April. Payment due on 19 April

Am being asked to pay on 19th which is 11 days before I’ve even used the service and if paid late which I assume is after 19 April I will be charged a late payment fee of 11.95% of the total



Is this even legal? Am I missing something?



Last months emailed bill notifier did not have a late payment notification on it but I now note that it was also billed ahead.

Billed 3 March for period 1st to 31st March...due on 17 March. 14 days before services were used.



Don’t get me started on how difficult it is to fathom the four page convoluted invoice which in itself is enough to make one change supplier.



The phone has also stopped ringing again. It was fixed' again last week, worked for a few days and now same problem. Frankly I don’t have the energy for another marathon with VF on anything at all.



Do other internet suppliers bill ahead.







