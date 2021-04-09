We are nearly finished a rebuild and thinking about where to put our sure signal to optimise coverage in and around the house.



Is it exactly the same issues as wifi or are the characteristics different?



Up high yes, central. But what building materials cause most signal reduction? There's now lots of insulation and the gib ceiling is attached to Rondo aluminum strips. Because of the height and wind zones there is a serious amount of big timber in the framing. Lots of cabling. Steel corrugated roof.



Is the ceiling space a good location?



I have also heard something about placing it well away from the router. Is this true?



Any advice welcome, thanks.



John