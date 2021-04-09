Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sure Signal femtocell. where is the best place to locate it.
jaybeedee

#284232 9-Apr-2021 06:22
We are nearly finished a rebuild and thinking about where to put our sure signal to optimise coverage in and around the house.

Is it exactly the same issues as wifi or are the characteristics different?

Up high yes, central. But what building materials cause most signal reduction? There's now lots of insulation and the gib ceiling is attached to Rondo aluminum strips. Because of the height and wind zones there is a serious amount of big timber in the framing. Lots of cabling. Steel corrugated roof.

Is the ceiling space a good location?

I have also heard something about placing it well away from the router. Is this true?

Any advice welcome, thanks.

John

jjnz1
  #2689683 9-Apr-2021 06:58
We found that the usable sursignal signal penetrates far better than WiFi. (Goes further).

 

 

 

Ours is in a (large) cavity above the TV along with 4G/wifi router, stereo, UPS and a few other electrical units. (At 2m high)

 

 

 

Just put it as high as you can. 

 

 

 

Stay away from ceiling space with anything electronic due to heat.

freitasm
  #2689688 9-Apr-2021 07:20
Don't make it too permanent (as in attached to walls, etc) as it is now a retired product that will stop working by the end of the year. I would invest time and effort in getting a good WiFi coverage around the house, for when WiFi Calling service comes. 




timmmay
  #2689700 9-Apr-2021 08:03
I find stuff in the ceiling does die a bit earlier than otherwise, but I've had an alarm system and wifi switch up there in a ceiling that reaches 50C for years with no issues. 



jaybeedee

  #2689709 9-Apr-2021 08:38
freitasm:

Don't make it too permanent (as in attached to walls, etc) as it is now a retired product that will stop working by the end of the year. I would invest time and effort in getting a good WiFi coverage around the house, for when WiFi Calling service comes. 



Just lucky we have had it for years and not just bought it on TradeMe for $$$. Hopefully the builders are gone by the end of the year. Lol

MichaelC
  #2691275 12-Apr-2021 11:04
Hi there,

 

It looks like the above posters have answered already but all of their information is correct - install it up high, in a central area of your building. To add to their information, to improve coverage the following should be avoided

 

  • Installing near other radio transmitters
  • Installing near metallic devices such as radiators
  • Installing near a window

 

 

 

 

Thanks,

 

Michael




Vodafone Social Media

jaybeedee

  #2691329 12-Apr-2021 11:38
Thanks Michael,

 

 

 

For the avoidance of doubt, does keeping ti away from radio transmitters mean keep it as far away from the wireless access points and routers.

 

Cheers

 

John

Linux
  #2691341 12-Apr-2021 12:04
MichaelC:

 

Hi there,

 

It looks like the above posters have answered already but all of their information is correct - install it up high, in a central area of your building. To add to their information, to improve coverage the following should be avoided

 

  • Installing near other radio transmitters
  • Installing near metallic devices such as radiators
  • Installing near a window

Thanks,

 

Michael

 

 

@MichaelC I would not recommend installing too close to a window due to the freq of 2100Mhz as this can cause issues due to the glass



Klausm
  #2702730 6-May-2021 01:29
freitasm:

 

Don't make it too permanent (as in attached to walls, etc) as it is now a retired product that will stop working by the end of the year. I would invest time and effort in getting a good WiFi coverage around the house, for when WiFi Calling service comes. 

 

 

Hi

 

Any idea when Wifi Calling service comes?

Linux
  #2702735 6-May-2021 06:41
Klausm:

freitasm:


Don't make it too permanent (as in attached to walls, etc) as it is now a retired product that will stop working by the end of the year. I would invest time and effort in getting a good WiFi coverage around the house, for when WiFi Calling service comes. 



Hi


Any idea when Wifi Calling service comes?



Meant to be 3rd quarter 2021 but no official date from VodafoneNZ yet

