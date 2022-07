boostinu13: windows and iphone. No idea what a HOSTS file is haha

A HOSTS file is a text file where you can specific a hostname and an IP address for local use. This way your machine can quickly resolve a domain name to an IP address instead of going to a domain name server (DNS). This also override the DNS because the OS will use the addresses in the HOSTS file instead of going to the Internet to get it.

On Windows it will be a files in the folder C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc and by default it looks like this: