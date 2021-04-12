Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Connection issues with Farmside RBI
manualbreathing

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#284303 12-Apr-2021 20:03
Before I start - I know Farmside has an awful reputation but my options are limited to them, a local provider and ADSL. Farmside offered the best deal in comparison to the local provider for RBI (Primo Taranaki).

 

 

 

Been with Farmside for almost 2 months and have had nothing but problems from the get go. We started with a self install 4g modem setup. For the first week, speeds were acceptable ranging from 25-30 Mpbs down / 5 up. Then issues started appearing with speeds going as low as 1.5 Mbps down and nothing up. Peak times were the worst for this (4pm until closer to midnight) but wasn't really much higher than 6 down throughout the day.

 

I called up and was told I would need an antenna installed at a cost of $99 as they classed the signal I was getting on the standalone as a "failed install". There was already a directional antenna on the roof of my house from a previous tenant, all that was required to make compatible with the Huawei B818 provided by Farmside was an SMA to TS9 adaptor. I told them this on the phone but they insisted it wouldn't work and they'd need to install their own gear. That was fine and I agreed to have their antenna installed.

 

Fast forward to antenna being installed and whilst the speeds during both peak and off peak had improved (30/20), some odd traffic shaping patterns started to emerge during the peak hours. Speedtests were always showing 30/20 or very near to, but certain things like Facebook and the Google Play Store would not load at all. Yet we could watch Netflix all night without any issue whatsoever.

 

I phoned again and explained this to them and they came back with the connection apparently jumping between 2 towers. I argued this as I'd never seen the CID change from the 1 tower as I was checking regularly, especially when experiencing issues. They were adamant this was the case despite me explaining the clear traffic shaping type issues. They sent out a technician again to remedy the claimed antenna issues. Technician came and said he could not fault the installation and there was nothing he could do. He also agreed the issues I was facing weren't anything to do with the hardware installed.

 

Back on the phone again and they now finally decide to take on board my complaints of certain things being throttled to the point of being unusable whilst everything else was fine. I even explained my mobile is with Vodafone and I don't experience any of these issues there. The person I spoke to said he would get his superiors to ring me back today with a result or to discuss further. This was Friday just gone. I didn't receive a phonecall back from them today much to my frustration. Still here with the same issue.

 

 

 

I'm more than fed up with the whole ordeal as I've spent more than 2 hours on the phone to them to no avail. They've also made no attempt at contacting me back throughout this to see how it's going or remedy the issue further. I'm always the one making contact. Another issue I face is I'm locked into a 24 month contract with them, which I'm at the point of wanting to cease. Am I within my right to dispute the early termination fee as they haven't provided me with an acceptable service ever since I started with them? I also on my last call disputed paying my bill until this was resolved, which was met with a "we'll get back to you on that"

 

 

 

Just after some advice/opinions on the issues I'm facing as I've had enough of dealing with it. Cheers

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691732 12-Apr-2021 20:08
Change to Primo Wireless is the answer I'd say. I know they invest in good infrastructure.

hsvhel
811 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2691739 12-Apr-2021 20:59
weird, i have family with farmside and they have gone above and beyond with tower switching issues.

 

Although outside of that service there is no other cell service to the property, do you have an external single antena? and what type.  Or a dual (MIMO)

Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691740 12-Apr-2021 21:06
Primo have a pretty good reputation. 




quickymart
8875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2691779 12-Apr-2021 22:06
Whereabouts in Taranaki? Some WISP (people are mentioning Primo) might be able to assist - and they seem to have coverage all across Taranaki according to the National Broadband Map:

 

https://broadbandmap.nz/home

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11000 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691781 12-Apr-2021 22:15
Like I've said multiple times on here - people have to ignore the price factor with broadband, there are many other things that come into play such as investment in network, support etc.

 

I've seen it multiple times on here, customers complaining because they picked the bottom dollar option which isn't performing as expected.

 

I'd recommend biting the bullet and going with Primo. Your current solution goes via Vodafone cell towers where Primo have their own network and invest heavily in it. Perhaps phone them up and ask them if they're able to work something out to win you over.




chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2691881 13-Apr-2021 08:08
Get Primo to actually double check your site.

 

I just told a business client who has built a new warehouse up there to get Primo (as there weren't any other options), and honestly, the connection is a bit trash. It will have it's good moments for quite some time, and then just absolutely tank the speed, and latency sky rockets. My suspicion (and I have ZERO evidence to back this up as I can't access the radio obviously) is they either have a very marginal connection to the Primo AP, or the AP/backhaul is over-subscribed.

 

Ended up doing a point-to-point to a site in town, and now they can fully utilise a 100/100 UFB connection if they want to.

manualbreathing

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2691977 13-Apr-2021 12:47
Yeah cheers I've got Primo coming at some point next week to come and signal test my site. They claim someone 300m down the road has a connection with them but has average signal so we will see.

 

 

 

The price factor wasn't the driving point here. Both Primo and Farmside were offering the same prices, only Farmside's unlimited off peak hours were superior (12am to 5pm) to Primo's AM hours only.

 

 

 

Was on the phone with Farmside again today and the bloke told me that they only restrict P2P/torrent traffic from 6pm through until 11pm and what I'm experiencing shouldn't be happening. He also claimed that my issue was "within their specifications" and there was likely nothing they could do and I just have to deal with it. Told them I wasn't happy paying for this until they've fully resolved the issue and was only offered a "good will credit". They also thought that the technician revisit I had on the 9th was when the antenna was installed, when actually the antenna was installed on the 25th March. So it would seem they really don't have a clue as to whats going on anyway.

 

 

 

Hoping Primo can actually come to the table as I've had nothing but good things with them from a previous connection. In the meantime am I in the right to carry on getting Farmside to remedy the issues I'm experiencing and disputing the bill due to still after 1.5 months not receiving an acceptable standard of supply? Cheers



quickymart
8875 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2692002 13-Apr-2021 13:02
Query, do Farmside still have their own support call centre, or were they absorbed into Vodafone's (really bad) offshore call centre?

Mike61
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2692006 13-Apr-2021 13:24
I'm on farmside up in the bay of plenty and have the same random problem with google play store being unusable at certain times. Then a hour later it will work fine. If it's happening to both of us it must be at farmsides end.

Mike61
79 posts

Master Geek


  #2692007 13-Apr-2021 13:24
