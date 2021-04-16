Not sure what is happening exactly, but the last few days, I've had missed call texts coming through in bulk and when checking voicemail turns out I missed 3 calls yesterday (all annoying spam from an Aus number). This is also happening to normal texts from friends and when sending texts this morning I'm presented with 'waiting for connection' in google messages. This wasn't happening last week. Messages seem to send/receive if I throw flight mode on/off so it forces a network reconnect.

Everything else is working fine and all data based messaging services are sending/receiving as expected.

I'm between Wellington CBD and Northern suburbs most of the time and it's the same phone I've been using for 2.5 yrs and always been on Vodafone with work contract.