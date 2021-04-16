Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Strange Call and Text issue
mrdrifter

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

#284359 16-Apr-2021 09:47
Not sure what is happening exactly, but the last few days, I've had missed call texts coming through in bulk and when checking voicemail turns out I missed 3 calls yesterday (all annoying spam from an Aus number). This is also happening to normal texts from friends and when sending texts this morning I'm presented with 'waiting for connection' in google messages. This wasn't happening last week. Messages seem to send/receive if I throw flight mode on/off so it forces a network reconnect. 

 

Everything else is working fine and all data based messaging services are sending/receiving as expected. 

 

I'm between Wellington CBD and Northern suburbs most of the time and it's the same phone I've been using for 2.5 yrs and always been on Vodafone with work contract.

JoviVF
13 posts

Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2694471 18-Apr-2021 15:50
Hi there, 

 

have you tried the sim card in another device and does the same issue occur? also I would recommend checking out the Vodafone coverage map on the Vodafone NZ Website to get an indication as to where the mobile reception is available in the area near you as you would need signal to send/receive txt, calls. Let me know if you have any questions. 

 

Thanks,

 

Jovi from VFNZ

Linux
9075 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694485 18-Apr-2021 15:59
WOW you need signal for your handset to work! They mention Wellington CBD and the Northern suburbs and many Vodafone NZ sites in these locations last time I checked

mrdrifter

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2694685 19-Apr-2021 09:21
Yeah, this is the same sim card (>5 years) and phone I've been using fine for 2.5 yrs, the issue only seems to have occurred in the last ~week or so - may have been longer, but unnoticed as so much of my messaging is data based and I haven't had any issues with the data connection. 

 

The only time I'm not in coverage is when heading in towards/out of the Wellington train tunnels. Most of the areas I'm in are 4g these days, although a couple of areas drop back into 3g around the northern suburbs depending on the specific hill. This issue is occurring even when sitting on the water front in the CBD.

 

 

 

Biggest frustration is if waiting for a text and not knowing if it will actually arrive or not.



Linux
9075 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694687 19-Apr-2021 09:30
Have you tried your SIM card in another handset? This is part of basic fault checking

mrdrifter

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2694695 19-Apr-2021 10:03
I've tested it in another phone to make sure it works, and appears to work fine for the same functionality when I'm actively using it (the same as my handset). But can't borrow that phone for a few days on the off chance I'm missing a call or text or two when moving around. Their 2d SIM was working fine in my phone as well.

 

 

 

Since the weekend things seem to be working OK, with no issues, and I don't think there were many issues when on a single cell site. I'm wondering if it's when I'm near the points of congestion and network registration was doing something odd.

quickymart
8893 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2694698 19-Apr-2021 10:12
How about getting a friend to send you a text (or call you) when you're in the area with the issue, and you can confirm if either or both reach you?

timmmay
18545 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2694700 19-Apr-2021 10:23
I find Vodafone coverage ok but a bit spotty in some areas near you. You could test this by porting your number to Spark, who seem to have better mobile coverage. I'm only on Vodafone because work pays for it.



Linux
9075 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2694758 19-Apr-2021 12:00
Have you done a hard reset of your handset? You do not mention make / model

mrdrifter

477 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2694773 19-Apr-2021 12:29
I had actually done a hard reset a week or so prior to noticing this issue. It's a Xiaomi Mi 8. I've been sending and receiving text today just to test and things are coming through as expected.

MadEngineer
3047 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2694800 19-Apr-2021 14:04
Was your mobile number originally under another provider? Check with Vodafone that you have 4G enabled on your account.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

