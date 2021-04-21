My 11 year old has an iPhone 6 with a pay as you go Prepay plan (30c/minute, 10c/text etc)

He’s allowed it at school for emergencies, and I try and keep some data on the plan so we can use the Find My app if he loses the phone or if we need to track him.



Generally we get the data off the Spin the wheel deals.



If I purchase the $5/month Chat pass for him, will that allow me to find him on the Find my app on my phone?



Edit: He doesn’t use the phone enough to be on a Pay monthly plan, $10 credit normally lasts him 3-4 months