Vodafone Chat Pass - Find my app
esawers

#284435 21-Apr-2021 22:20
My 11 year old has an iPhone 6 with a pay as you go Prepay plan (30c/minute, 10c/text etc)
He’s allowed it at school for emergencies, and I try and keep some data on the plan so we can use the Find My app if he loses the phone or if we need to track him.

Generally we get the data off the Spin the wheel deals.

If I purchase the $5/month Chat pass for him, will that allow me to find him on the Find my app on my phone?

Edit: He doesn’t use the phone enough to be on a Pay monthly plan, $10 credit normally lasts him 3-4 months

Linux
  #2696392 22-Apr-2021 02:47
@esawers Find my phone is not a chat App

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/pass/

Click on the chat pass Tab and this advises Messenger and Whatsapp

Linux
  #2696393 22-Apr-2021 03:51
Warehouse house mobile rates might work out better for the low usage

MichaelC
  #2696647 22-Apr-2021 13:19
Hi there, 

 

 

 

Just to add onto the comments above, the current Social Pass apps are: TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Pinterest. 

 

 

 

 




Vodafone Social Media



esawers

  #2696693 22-Apr-2021 14:18
Thanks, I was hoping that by activating a 'pack' it would give him enough data that my phone could locate his (I'm not sure how the tracking works - do both phones have to have Find my, or is my Find my app just probing his phone?). 

 

But as I understand it, for a pack to work you have to have available data anyway, so my theory was wrong. 

