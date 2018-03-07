Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New mobile coverage for Haast
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73774 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#230665 7-Mar-2018 13:50
From NZ govt release:

 

 

Haast Township will have mobile phone coverage by the end of May and sections of State Highway 6 will have cell service by the end of the year.

 

Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Minister Clare Curran has announced the accelerated, initial solutions to the area’s connectivity crisis during a visit today.

 

“This government has heard the community’s concerns about public safety issues caused by no mobile service and over summer we’ve seen the impact a lack of mobile connectivity can have in an isolated community which has a lot of tourism,” Ms Curran says.

 

“By the end of May a 3G cell tower will be built and operational covering the township and State Highway 6 north and east of Haast for around three kilometres. Residents and visitors will be able to txt and make phone calls on three mobile networks – Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees.

 

“There’ll also be mobile coverage on sections of SH6 between Fox Glacier and Lake Hawea by the end of this year.  Between six and eight small roadside mobile sites will be placed on NZTA land, rest areas and on private land where available, along that section of highway.

 

“These sites will provide ‘islands’ of highway coverage for mobile voice calling and txt messaging. These initial solutions for the township and SH6 is aimed at improving safety and co-ordination and don’t include broadband coverage. The permanent solution for Haast and the West Coast will be based on 4G mobile technology with good broadband speeds and be in place before the end of 2022.

 

“Planning and rolling out mobile cellular towers across remote parts of New Zealand is challenging, partly because of how difficult it is to find suitable sites for the towers. The locations need to have coverage, power and connections back to the core telecommunications network.

 

“We have to be flexible and put real emphasis on the views and concerns of local communities and that’s what’s happened in this case. We are focusing on the areas of greatest need first – the West Coast is in this category, and Haast and the surrounding area in particular suffers at the moment from a near-complete dearth of connectivity. This is clearly causing problems not least in terms of safety with so many tourists coming through the area.

 

“If other regions organise themselves and bring part of a community solution to the table, such as land for the cell towers, then I will listen to their cases. But I would note that there are extenuating circumstances in the Haast case. The Haast mobile black spot is one of the longest in the country and includes one of the New Zealand’s most precarious state highways,” Ms Curran says.

 

The likely order in which rural communities around New Zealand will receive greater mobile coverage under the Mobile Black Spot Fund will be released soon.

 

“We won’t be able to give exact dates for the work but I want to clear up any misunderstanding that everyone will have to wait until 2022 for this,” Ms Curran said.

 




 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1970685 7-Mar-2018 14:00
@quickymart will be happy :)

 

Linux

quickymart
8604 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1970945 7-Mar-2018 23:38
Yes smile I heard about this on the news tonight. Now if they could just get fibre there as well... wink

timmmay
18397 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #1971002 8-Mar-2018 07:00
That Haasto be better than how it is now.



Behodar
8211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1971009 8-Mar-2018 07:52
timmmay:

 

That Haasto be better than how it is now.

 

 

*GROAN*

 

Good to hear though; Haast has been a black spot for quite some time!

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #1971015 8-Mar-2018 08:08
quickymart:

 

Yes smile I heard about this on the news tonight. Now if they could just get fibre there as well... wink

 

 

I believe fibre will extended the 120km or so to get there but that's by 2022.

 

 

Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1971019 8-Mar-2018 08:14
Behodar:

timmmay:


That Haasto be better than how it is now.



*GROAN*


Good to hear though; Haast has been a black spot for quite some time!



Like forever

Linux

wellygary
6595 posts

Uber Geek


  #1971038 8-Mar-2018 09:28
Although the big question to be asked is by how much they are expanding the backhaul capacity ( which I am presuming is still a microwave link )

 

The fact they are only installing a 3g site makes me think they are worried that the link will get easily saturated...



Linux
8930 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1971042 8-Mar-2018 09:34
wellygary:

 

Although the big question to be asked is by how much they are expanding the backhaul capacity ( which I am presuming is still a microwave link )

 

The fact they are only installing a 3g site makes me think they are worried that the link will get easily saturated...

 

 

Not at all 4G+ (CA) over microwave is very common today on many rural sites and can handle it no issue

 

Linux

wellygary
6595 posts

Uber Geek


  #1971052 8-Mar-2018 09:56
Linux:

 

wellygary:

 

Although the big question to be asked is by how much they are expanding the backhaul capacity ( which I am presuming is still a microwave link )

 

The fact they are only installing a 3g site makes me think they are worried that the link will get easily saturated...

 

 

Not at all 4G+ (CA) over microwave is very common today on many rural sites and can handle it no issue

 

Linux

 

 

I'm not saying that they could not have done 4G over microwave,

 

Bbut the fact that they went only 3G tends to imply there is a restriction somewhere in the backhaul, otherwise why would you not go 4G to start with ( Which is what has ultimately been promised under the Blackspot programme)

DarkShadow
1641 posts

Uber Geek


  #1971065 8-Mar-2018 09:58
wellygary:

 

Although the big question to be asked is by how much they are expanding the backhaul capacity ( which I am presuming is still a microwave link )

 

The fact they are only installing a 3g site makes me think they are worried that the link will get easily saturated...

 

 

It's satellite backhaul.

Chorusnz
396 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus NZ

  #1971071 8-Mar-2018 10:09
sbiddle:

 

quickymart:

 

Yes smile I heard about this on the news tonight. Now if they could just get fibre there as well... wink

 

 

I believe fibre will extended the 120km or so to get there but that's by 2022.

 

 

 

 

 

 

unfortunately no Fibre is coming to haast under UFB2.

 

more Tourism Coverage and State Highway Coverage Though.

 

 

 

^mike

wellygary
6595 posts

Uber Geek


  #1971074 8-Mar-2018 10:18
DarkShadow:

 

wellygary:

 

Although the big question to be asked is by how much they are expanding the backhaul capacity ( which I am presuming is still a microwave link )

 

The fact they are only installing a 3g site makes me think they are worried that the link will get easily saturated...

 

 

It's satellite backhaul.

 

 

Well that explains why its 3G only, the latency is gonna burn,

 

 

quickymart
8604 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1971358 8-Mar-2018 18:15
It's going to be 4G eventually, according to the article.

 

If no fibre, I wonder if ADSL/VDSL will become available (or would that require a fibre backhaul link)?

 

Saw an article about this in the Herald in January. I was surprised by some of the locals comments:

 

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11957404

 

"Some locals don't want reception. They want Haast to stay how it is, undiscovered, and fear cellphones will penetrate their uninterrupted life."

 

But...there are lots of rural places with cellphone reception, where life goes on just fine. I mean really, how would it interrupt their life?

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12963 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #1971372 8-Mar-2018 19:19
quickymart:

 

It's going to be 4G eventually, according to the article.

 

If no fibre, I wonder if ADSL/VDSL will become available (or would that require a fibre backhaul link)?

 

Saw an article about this in the Herald in January. I was surprised by some of the locals comments:

 

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11957404

 

"Some locals don't want reception. They want Haast to stay how it is, undiscovered, and fear cellphones will penetrate their uninterrupted life."

 

But...there are lots of rural places with cellphone reception, where life goes on just fine. I mean really, how would it interrupt their life?

 

 

tinfoil hats..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

knoydart
904 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #1971374 8-Mar-2018 19:23
quickymart:

 

It's going to be 4G eventually, according to the article.

 

If no fibre, I wonder if ADSL/VDSL will become available (or would that require a fibre backhaul link)?

 

Saw an article about this in the Herald in January. I was surprised by some of the locals comments:

 

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=11957404

 

"Some locals don't want reception. They want Haast to stay how it is, undiscovered, and fear cellphones will penetrate their uninterrupted life."

 

But...there are lots of rural places with cellphone reception, where life goes on just fine. I mean really, how would it interrupt their life?

 

 

 

 

There is some DSL already in and around Haast. From memory, Teamtalk have unbundled the cabinet(s) and have a quite skinny microwave link up the coast. 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6
