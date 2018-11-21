Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#242963 21-Nov-2018 18:59
Does any know if NZ will ever get VoLTE? And why it’s taking so long?

  #2131251 21-Nov-2018 19:02
  #2131258 21-Nov-2018 19:35
There is alot of work that goes into this..

 

 

 

I wont speak for the spark side, there are others here that can speak far more better to that.

 

 

 

But 2D is probably the most publicly ready to roll volte, given they already have vowifi which requires IMS etc

 

I suspect with 2D creeping into LTE on 900mhz, we will see them flip the switch at some stage. (only makes sense as it will allow them to move more bandwidth off 3G carriers)

 

 

 

I suspect Vodafone will be the last to the party, just based on their LTE Network in it's current state.




  #2131307 21-Nov-2018 21:50
Or perhaps saving the money to upgrade to 5G.

  #2131324 21-Nov-2018 21:59
ajw:

 

Or perhaps saving the money to upgrade to 5G.

 

 

Someone will have to correct me here, But last i looked at it, VoLTE and 5G voice is both IMS based voice so stack is about the same.

 

 

 

Many of sparks towers are already 4.5G or is the term 4.9G now? i loose track.

 

5G is definately a want though, https://www.telegeography.com/products/commsupdate/articles/2018/11/20/spark-targets-1-july-2020-5g-launch/

 

 




  #2131325 21-Nov-2018 22:01
Ha ha, I didn't see your post before posting my topic on the same subject!

 

According to Vodafone in Feb 2015 it is coming in the "near future"....

  #2131329 21-Nov-2018 22:06
hio77:

 

ajw:

 

Or perhaps saving the money to upgrade to 5G.

 

 

Someone will have to correct me here, But last i looked at it, VoLTE and 5G voice is both IMS based voice so stack is about the same.

 

 

 

Many of sparks towers are already 4.5G or is the term 4.9G now? i loose track.

 

5G is definately a want though, https://www.telegeography.com/products/commsupdate/articles/2018/11/20/spark-targets-1-july-2020-5g-launch/

 

 

 

 

Not a cheap upgrade by the time you invest in radio spectrum, replace existing equipment in current sites, MIMO, beanforming etc. Plus all the extra sites that will need to be built. plus extra fibre backhaul.

  #2131332 21-Nov-2018 22:10
ajw:

 

Not a cheap upgrade by the time you invest in radio spectrum, replace existing equipment in current sites, MIMO, beanforming etc. Plus all the extra sites that will need to be built. plus extra fibre backhaul.

 

 

no not, but if your aiming at the future like you should, these things would be in preplaning stage




  #2131334 21-Nov-2018 22:13
And I see the CEO of spark saying that if Huawei doesn't get the rollout contract the roll out price increases substantially.

  #2131351 21-Nov-2018 23:16
ajw:

 

And I see the CEO of spark saying that if Huawei doesn't get the rollout contract the roll out price increases substantially.

 

 

For spark Absolutely! there gear is everywhere.

 

 

 

if you say have to have two sets of gear there, even if they happen to share antennas it's still power draw, extra network requirements etc..

 

I forget what gear 2d and voda have on all their towers, they may be in the same position. 




  #2131492 22-Nov-2018 08:22
hio77:

 

ajw:

 

And I see the CEO of spark saying that if Huawei doesn't get the rollout contract the roll out price increases substantially.

 

 

For spark Absolutely! there gear is everywhere.

 

 

 

if you say have to have two sets of gear there, even if they happen to share antennas it's still power draw, extra network requirements etc..

 

I forget what gear 2d and voda have on all their towers, they may be in the same position. 

 

 

2D also use Huawei gear and have also expressed concern about the extra costs if having to use another vendor. Correct me if wrong but I think VFNZ uses Nokia gear.

  #2131633 22-Nov-2018 10:37
VoLTE is a solution for a problem that doesn't exist. It's hard to build a business case to fund something in such a scenario - which is in part why VoLTE has been deployed by so few networks globally.

 

As pointed out though 2d are best suited to deploy it because of their existing IMS stack which is operation.

 

 

  #2131635 22-Nov-2018 10:40
sbiddle:

 

VoLTE is a solution for a problem that doesn't exist. It's hard to build a business case to fund something in such a scenario - which is in part why VoLTE has been deployed by so few networks globally.

 

As pointed out though 2d are best suited to deploy it because of their existing IMS stack which is operation.

 

 

The problem is my data dies when people try to establish a voice call to the handset. Also the issue where people expect voice service to match the data networks footprint, when LTE has more bands etc, so its possible to get into the situation with good data but no 3g for a voice call to be made. They blame the network for that.




  #2131691 22-Nov-2018 11:49
richms:

 

sbiddle:

 

VoLTE is a solution for a problem that doesn't exist. It's hard to build a business case to fund something in such a scenario - which is in part why VoLTE has been deployed by so few networks globally.

 

As pointed out though 2d are best suited to deploy it because of their existing IMS stack which is operation.

 

 

The problem is my data dies when people try to establish a voice call to the handset. Also the issue where people expect voice service to match the data networks footprint, when LTE has more bands etc, so its possible to get into the situation with good data but no 3g for a voice call to be made. They blame the network for that.

 

 

 

 

Voice footprints needing to match is part of the reason we don't see L700 overreaching U900 on most networks..

 

Considering LTE can hold the signal further, that's a huge gotcha

 

 

 

There is an equal argument to be made about cell edge customers dragging down quality etc.




  #2131927 22-Nov-2018 14:48
sbiddle:

 

VoLTE is a solution for a problem that doesn't exist. It's hard to build a business case to fund something in such a scenario - which is in part why VoLTE has been deployed by so few networks globally.

 

As pointed out though 2d are best suited to deploy it because of their existing IMS stack which is operation.

 

 

 

 

Here's a list if LTE networks in the world and lists VoLTE providers.   The list of 1st world providers is not small. Just need to look across the ditch.




  #2131943 22-Nov-2018 15:03
@old3eyes forget the list?

