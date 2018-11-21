There is alot of work that goes into this..

I wont speak for the spark side, there are others here that can speak far more better to that.

But 2D is probably the most publicly ready to roll volte, given they already have vowifi which requires IMS etc

I suspect with 2D creeping into LTE on 900mhz, we will see them flip the switch at some stage. (only makes sense as it will allow them to move more bandwidth off 3G carriers)

I suspect Vodafone will be the last to the party, just based on their LTE Network in it's current state.