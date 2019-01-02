Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessDoes the Cel-Fi PRO for Spark Actually Work?


12 posts

Geek


#243796 2-Jan-2019 11:39
Hi I've been looking through all the threads to see if anyone actually has one of these Cel-Fi PRO to boost a Spark signal.

 

 

We get one bar if you stand upstairs on one leg and hold your tongue right, at our house.

 

My wife and I both work for large companies, who use Spark, so there's no option for us to move to another provider.

 

I spoke to Spark and had an extremely frustrating conversation, where Mary Jane basically said, "we can't help, go and google one, but it will probably be illegal"

 

I asked specifically about the Cell-Fi booster (as one of the threads here said it was the only legal option) and the response was the generic, "we don't support any boosters".

 

So a couple of questions....

 

1. Are these things actually legal if you buy them from Cell-Fi (The website looks dodgey as, and it smacks of a marketing gimmick)?

 

2. Do they work? 

 

 

 

Your input would be greatly appreciated before I drop $1,500 on one of these.

 

 

 

Thanks 

 

 

 

Ben

 

 

12 posts

Geek


  #2153166 2-Jan-2019 11:53
Just missed by one pixel

1947 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2153175 2-Jan-2019 12:37
Have used one of these in a 1-2 bar situation. 

 

The unit was placed in the upstairs window facing the tower (waay in the distance). 

 

the other unit was placed downstairs. 

 

Worked ok, somtimes flakey.

 

Given you are '1pixel' out, perhaps look at getting an outdoor antennae (looks like a common UHF tv aerial)..... (which would mean getting a suitable router that has external aerial input). 

 

You perhaps will end up spending more or less than the same amount as one of these Cel-fi's (remembering they need to be registered to a particular address and updated each time you move it). 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2153176 2-Jan-2019 12:40
4 people support this post
the Cell-fi is the only supported option, there are small cells etc but these all tend to be alot more expensive as they are professionally installed.

 

Cellfi has been through a full approval process etc before they could offer that device, Remember to use the linked page to order as that goes through the correct channels.

 

 

 

I'll pass the feedback on for the agent, it's understandable for them to be cautious around the topic of boosters. We don't support the use of alternative boosters, often these can be quite detrimental to the network.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

406 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2153497 2-Jan-2019 20:20
Don’t know who you both work for or yr positions, but maybe speak to yr IT teams to see if they can speak with their Digital account manager to see if a Celfi or small cell can be provided to you, don’t ask don’t get so to speak, offer to do the leg work as it may not be on the high priority list for the IT guys. My 2 cents is that the Celfi is not cheap and I wouldn’t want to spend $1500 with knowing it will actually work.... especially when Voda hand out small cells with ease, the one folks got cost them nothing! And they only have one Voda mobile plan.

5637 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2153502 2-Jan-2019 20:57
One person supports this post
Yes these work well if properly installed with an additional external antenna. I have done quite a few of these installs throughout Waikato, BoP and greater Auckland. Slightly funny story; I joked to one customer after installing one and said you'll probably have cars constantly stopping outside your driveway now; next day a car stopped outside his driveway and driver spent 5-10min on the phone :)

 

 

 

 




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

'That VDSL Cat'
11902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2153505 2-Jan-2019 21:04
kornflake:especially when Voda hand out small cells with ease, the one folks got cost them nothing! And they only have one Voda mobile plan.

 

Worth pointing out vodafones small cell model is very consumer focused which is why it's so cheap. Both 2d and spark go down the cellfi or do it professionally route instead.

 

 

 

I'd fully expect for vodafones larger customers they also go all the way.

 

At this stage, i wouldn't really expect to see new small cells coming out to market.

 

 

 

With the push to LTE and 5g, a 3G small cell becomes a hindrance rather than a benefit with options of VoWiFi or 4G small cells being a better option moving forward. 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

406 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2153513 2-Jan-2019 21:43
One person supports this post
Consumer grade or not, they couldn’t care less, all they care about is their mobile phone rings as they do not have a landline anymore,

 
 
 
 


3435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2155424 6-Jan-2019 20:00
One person supports this post
I havent seen much success with them but they never seem to get installed properly - eg. in attics with iron roofs. 

 

Its important to voice your concern to spark - they need to offer a sure signal or wifi calling type service like vodafone and 2deg do. I get sick of telling customers there is nothing they can do for spark coverage. 




Ray Taylor
Taylor Broadband (rural hawkes bay)
www.ruralkiwi.com

There is no place like localhost
For my general guide to extending your wireless network Click Here

6005 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2155428 6-Jan-2019 20:16
Wi-Fi calling on 2degrees is awesome

John



12 posts

Geek


  #2452927 2-Apr-2020 13:28
3 people support this post
Just a heads up to say that after a year of not buying it and battling with crap signal....

 

I dropped the $1,700 on this and it works really well.

 

 

Powertec were a bit of a struggle to deal with, but we got there eventually.

 

They tell me that their applications have never been turned down, so it seems like anyone can register on of these.

 

I now get 4 out of 5 bars through the whole house (previously none or 1, with calls constantly cutting out).

 

I think with a bit of tweaking of the antenna, we'll get it to 5 bars.

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
11902 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #2452936 2-Apr-2020 13:39
Great result! :)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

140 posts

Master Geek


  #2452970 2-Apr-2020 14:06
One person supports this post
Glad to hear it works well for you :)

 

It is a lot of money to spend, after all.

 

Linux: Wi-Fi calling on 2degrees is awesome

John

 

How does that help the OP who said they are only able to use Spark?

5637 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2452995 2-Apr-2020 14:47
I installed a Vodafone version Cel-Fi at my office and locked it to 4G. Now I get nice VoLTE calling there :)

 

 




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

