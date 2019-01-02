Hi I've been looking through all the threads to see if anyone actually has one of these Cel-Fi PRO to boost a Spark signal.

We get one bar if you stand upstairs on one leg and hold your tongue right, at our house.

My wife and I both work for large companies, who use Spark, so there's no option for us to move to another provider.

I spoke to Spark and had an extremely frustrating conversation, where Mary Jane basically said, "we can't help, go and google one, but it will probably be illegal"

I asked specifically about the Cell-Fi booster (as one of the threads here said it was the only legal option) and the response was the generic, "we don't support any boosters".

So a couple of questions....

1. Are these things actually legal if you buy them from Cell-Fi (The website looks dodgey as, and it smacks of a marketing gimmick)?

2. Do they work?

Your input would be greatly appreciated before I drop $1,500 on one of these.

Thanks

Ben