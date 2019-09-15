hi.

this is just a quick post to say dont go out and buy a cheap mobile signal booster from places like trademe or aliexpress or even mobilesignalbooster.co.nz

the ones on there are mostly unathorized units that can and do go faulty causing a headache for people like me who have to track the down and ask you to please turn the device off and not to turn it back on due to the interference it is causing to the networks.

what does the interference look like?

places like mobilesignalbooster.co.nz give the look that they are selling approved units but they are in no way approved for use in nz and they wont.

the only approved one for people to buy are the cel fi units from powertech. they are a great product and are so easy to install. any questions im happy to help out.

save me the trouble dont waste your money on the cheap ones.

this post is more about education more than anything.