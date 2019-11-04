Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessVXT - NZ company doing voicemail to txt


15506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

# 259971 4-Nov-2019 09:02
Send private message quote this post

I saw an interesting article on stuff about a company called Vxt that uses voice recognition to transcript voicemails to txt messages. You forward your missed calls to them instead of your provider voicemail. It costs you some of your minutes to forward voice calls, but most people have way more minutes than they need anyway.

 

This seems like a great idea! Checking voicemail is time consuming and annoying. They've said they have trained the recognition to work better with NZ accents.

 

They have a free tier that gives you up to 15 transcriptions per month, though it says "voicemail powered by VXT" or something after your greeting.

 

Vodafone users beware as you may need to the setup a slightly different way.

 

Anyone tried it? I might have a go when I get to it.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
'That VDSL Cat'
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2347939 4-Nov-2019 09:12
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

huh, Visual Voicemail. what a revolutionary idea.

 

 

 

I haven't seen services out there doing that before...

 

Good effort from them, i wish them luck with "kiwi" accents though. Google cloud translate can be a little rough.

 

 

 

Always good to see kiwi options on the market

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

28533 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2347941 4-Nov-2019 09:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

I could have been rich! I was doing this probably 5-6 years ago with Asterisk and the Google API.

 

From playing with this a couple of years ago again for a project my view was IBM's speech to text was vastly superior to the Google speech to text for NZ accents but neither were close to perfect.

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




15506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2347943 4-Nov-2019 09:15
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

huh, Visual Voicemail. what a revolutionary idea. I haven't seen services out there doing that before...

 

Good effort from them, i wish them luck with "kiwi" accents though. Google cloud translate can be a little rough. 

 

Always good to see kiwi options on the market

 

 

It's often good to read the article before commenting.

 

Visual Voicemail is an apple thing that I heard doesn't work in NZ. Beyond that, I have no idea what it is. If they've just taken an existing idea and re-implemented, less impressive, but still useful.

5744 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2347945 4-Nov-2019 09:22
Send private message quote this post

Hello 2003 again how old skool

'That VDSL Cat'
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2347949 4-Nov-2019 09:40
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

It's often good to read the article before commenting.

 

Visual Voicemail is an apple thing that I heard doesn't work in NZ. Beyond that, I have no idea what it is. If they've just taken an existing idea and re-implemented, less impressive, but still useful.

 

 

I did read the article, i read it this morning before i got up.. well before i saw this thread.

 

Apple have taken the term visual voicemail and stamped it over their products, but in the industry that's what such product is called..

 

 

 

But there are a  ton out there.

 

Just to pull out off the top of the rack, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.norwood.droidvoicemail&hl=en

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.



15506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2347951 4-Nov-2019 09:42
Send private message quote this post

Well, I'm a bit behind here, but fairly negative comments here from what seems like a useful NZ based service. Is there a more established way to do this in NZ that has a free tier?

 

World voice mail, the one you linked to @hio77 isn't compatible with any of my devices apparently.

'That VDSL Cat'
11447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2347953 4-Nov-2019 09:45
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Well, I'm a bit behind here, but fairly negative comments here from what seems like a useful NZ based service.

 

 

i think you will find it's more negative around articles popping up that aren't reached well tbh.

 

It's much like the kid who's setting up the wisp, Very much a respectable thing but the media instead of hyping it's merits being a kiwi service etc, they have put a spin that just screams for it..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


4304 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2348064 4-Nov-2019 12:34
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Would be interested to see how good this is.

We currently use Google's API for voicemail transcription as that's what 3CX supports natively. I would say its may e 80% on accuracy. Cant do Maori words at all, and really struggles with how us Kiwi's run our words together.

Microsofts wasnt much better, but that might be better now that Teams has gotten massive.

Didn't know IBM had one.

4304 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2348066 4-Nov-2019 12:36
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

And to add, this is something that our business users have had for a long time. But there is no way a normal user is going to pay for visual voicemail.

200 posts

Master Geek


  # 2348213 4-Nov-2019 18:55
Send private message quote this post

A bit spooky - this thread started at 0900h today and an article on same topic is on Seven Sharp tonight in 10mins or so.

1881 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2348264 4-Nov-2019 19:46
Send private message quote this post

Yoban:

 

A bit spooky - this thread started at 0900h today and an article on same topic is on Seven Sharp tonight in 10mins or so.

 

 

 

 

Why is that spooky?  It was on all the news 'hours' on radio since this morning...  

200 posts

Master Geek


  # 2348265 4-Nov-2019 19:53
Send private message quote this post

Goosey:

 

Yoban:

 

A bit spooky - this thread started at 0900h today and an article on same topic is on Seven Sharp tonight in 10mins or so.

 

 

Why is that spooky?  It was on all the news 'hours' on radio since this morning...  

 

 

Definitely not if it has been all over the media outlets - I haven't had a chance to catch up on today until then.

 

Thanks for the heads up.

609 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2348324 4-Nov-2019 21:42
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

I saw an interesting article on stuff about a company called Vxt that uses voice recognition to transcript voicemails to txt messages. You forward your missed calls to them instead of your provider voicemail. It costs you some of your minutes to forward voice calls, but most people have way more minutes than they need anyway.


This seems like a great idea! Checking voicemail is time consuming and annoying. They've said they have trained the recognition to work better with NZ accents.


They have a free tier that gives you up to 15 transcriptions per month, though it says "voicemail powered by VXT" or something after your greeting.


Vodafone users beware as you may need to the setup a slightly different way.


Anyone tried it? I might have a go when I get to it.



I downloaded the app to iPhone today. Followed all the setup instructions but it didn’t work, then I found out about the VF issue in their FAQ’s. Followed new instructions for VF users but still won’t work. I will send them an email via their support address tomorrow & see what happens.

148 posts

Master Geek


  # 2348393 5-Nov-2019 09:12
Send private message quote this post

Hi Voicemail have been doing this for quite some time

 

https://www.hivoicemail.com/

 

I use it, but find the conversion to txt quite inaccurate, so mostly just use it to play the voicemail messages

 

Be interesting to see VTXT is better

 

Camo

 

 



15506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2348394 5-Nov-2019 09:17
Send private message quote this post

3puttssuck: I downloaded the app to iPhone today. Followed all the setup instructions but it didn’t work, then I found out about the VF issue in their FAQ’s. Followed new instructions for VF users but still won’t work. I will send them an email via their support address tomorrow & see what happens.

 

Let us know if you get it working. I'm on Vodafone too, so happy to let someone else be the guinea pig ;)

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.