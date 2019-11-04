I saw an interesting article on stuff about a company called Vxt that uses voice recognition to transcript voicemails to txt messages. You forward your missed calls to them instead of your provider voicemail. It costs you some of your minutes to forward voice calls, but most people have way more minutes than they need anyway.

This seems like a great idea! Checking voicemail is time consuming and annoying. They've said they have trained the recognition to work better with NZ accents.

They have a free tier that gives you up to 15 transcriptions per month, though it says "voicemail powered by VXT" or something after your greeting.

Vodafone users beware as you may need to the setup a slightly different way.

Anyone tried it? I might have a go when I get to it.