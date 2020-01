PDAMan: I suspect it's a waste of time. It's a bit like anti-vaxxers and the people who say contrails are an attempt by governments to control the people. You can't argue with these people using logic. I was told that I was contributing to male sterility in the 80's when I was selling 2-way radios for Tait's. I was exposed to 30 Watts daily and had healthy kids. This wireless stuff is a terrible thing.

The Chemtrails stuff is actually quite entertaining, to be an anti-vaxxer you only need to know nothing about medicine but to be a Chemtrails conspiracist you need to know nothing about aerodynamics, meteorology, aircraft design, chemistry, the atmosphere, ... . It also makes it much easier to shoot down because even the tiniest bit of knowledge about any one of those will break it completely.

Lesson for someone starting a conspiracy theory: Either make sure it only requires complete ignorance of a single field in order to work, or make it non-falsifiable, e.g. the White Genocide Conspiracy Theory.