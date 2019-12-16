Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and Wirelesspathetic service from Kogan


5256 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

# 261809 16-Dec-2019 14:35
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

has anyone ever had the displeasure of dealing with Kogan Mobile NZ?

 

It seems part of their business model must be to frustrate customers, make them give up, and steal their money...

 

 

 

Ordered a $4.90 SIM card to get their 32GB deal in October

 

SIM card never arrived

 

contacted their support team over koganmobile.co.nz (only option)

 

support team doesn't deal with order problems, only problems with activated SIM card

 

support team tells me to logon to my account, and click the support option beside my order

 

logon to my Kogan account, find my order, click support, redirects me back to same web page

 

try again a few times, same result

 

refresh web page, order disappared

 

logoff Koganmobile.co.nz account, log back in, account doesn't exist

 

request password reset, account doesn't exist

 

 

 

I can feel my IQ slipping away from me as I try to deal with their South Asian based support team, who are absolutely not empowered to solve customer problems whatsoever

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

gzt

11009 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2376623 16-Dec-2019 20:59
Send private message quote this post

I have a few friends on it they seem happy so far.

Not getting the card sounds like a scenario Kogan didn't anticipate. Twitter or Facebook perhaps.

Personally I'd spend another $4.90 if that's an option.

69 posts

Master Geek


  # 2387658 8-Jan-2020 21:59
Send private message quote this post

Coincidence?

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.