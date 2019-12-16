has anyone ever had the displeasure of dealing with Kogan Mobile NZ?

It seems part of their business model must be to frustrate customers, make them give up, and steal their money...

Ordered a $4.90 SIM card to get their 32GB deal in October

SIM card never arrived

contacted their support team over koganmobile.co.nz (only option)

support team doesn't deal with order problems, only problems with activated SIM card

support team tells me to logon to my account, and click the support option beside my order

logon to my Kogan account, find my order, click support, redirects me back to same web page

try again a few times, same result

refresh web page, order disappared

logoff Koganmobile.co.nz account, log back in, account doesn't exist

request password reset, account doesn't exist

I can feel my IQ slipping away from me as I try to deal with their South Asian based support team, who are absolutely not empowered to solve customer problems whatsoever