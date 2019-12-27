Hi all,

My partner and I are moving from Palmy to a property in Auckland, Clevedon and I've been investigating internet options, which so far are pretty dismal. We don't have access to wired broadband, so I've been investigating wireless options, however there seems to be massive variety in availability, cost and data caps. Where we are we seem to unfortunately be in the sweet spot of poor reception from anyone other than Spark really.

We have good connectivity to Spark, however their plans are really noncompetitive and their subsidiary Skinny (that has much better deals) stated their allocation is at capacity in the region. Otherwise it seems we can go with Vodafone and their related partners, or possibly 3rd party providers, however looking at coverage maps, we're only just falling in (or just out) the cusp of their tower range and I'm unsure how quality the services provided would be. We're moderate to medium users with streaming/gaming as priority, and I'm trying to find 200gb+ data cap with at least 5mbps down speeds, for a reasonable price.

If anyone could offer advice or a local contact who could help put us right it would be very much appreciated. Our property is at roughly 600 North Road, Clevedon (see pic).

Thanks for your time and merry Christmas!