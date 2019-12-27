Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wannabe Geek


# 261980 27-Dec-2019 15:36
Hi all,

 

 

 

My partner and I are moving from Palmy to a property in Auckland, Clevedon and I've been investigating internet options, which so far are pretty dismal. We don't have access to wired broadband, so I've been investigating wireless options, however there seems to be massive variety in availability, cost and data caps. Where we are we seem to unfortunately be in the sweet spot of poor reception from anyone other than Spark really.

 

We have good connectivity to Spark, however their plans are really noncompetitive and their subsidiary Skinny (that has much better deals) stated their allocation is at capacity in the region. Otherwise it seems we can go with Vodafone and their related partners, or possibly 3rd party providers, however looking at coverage maps, we're only just falling in (or just out) the cusp of their tower range and I'm unsure how quality the services provided would be. We're moderate to medium users with streaming/gaming as priority, and I'm trying to find 200gb+ data cap with at least 5mbps down speeds, for a reasonable price.

 

If anyone could offer advice or a local contact who could help put us right it would be very much appreciated. Our property is at roughly 600 North Road, Clevedon (see pic).

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Thanks for your time and merry Christmas!

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
11388 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2381802 27-Dec-2019 15:43
you have said your at about 600, but if that's on the other side of the Cabinet there, VDSL is a great option.

 

 

 

Otherwise i'd probably see if a PTP link to a local business might be a better option, Kitenga luxury accommodation is near perfect.

 

Alternatively, if your willing to spend it, POA might not be the worst...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

491 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 2381852 27-Dec-2019 16:11
Looks like you might be in coverage for StrataNet: https://www.stratanet.co.nz/our-services/rural-internet/rural-coverage-map/

 
 
 
 


904 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2381861 27-Dec-2019 16:22
You might like to try http://www.fulltilt.net.nz/#1545813107298-374433ac-299d

 

or https://www.gulfinternet.nz/

 

Fulltilt looks like good pricing and plans to me.

 

 

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

