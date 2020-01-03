Hi all,

Was just reading an old post on here about roaming in China and if the is any blocking of Facebook and google etc when roaming, a few people were saying everything is accessible when roaming as it bypasses the China firewall, some people were saying it applies to all internet traffic in and out of China in which case a VPN is a must.



Does anyone have any recent experience? I plan on using my Vodafone $7 per day roaming while in China on my NZ plan, will I still be able to access Facebook and Gmail and other common things which are blocked in China?

