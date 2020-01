Hey guys/gals.

I used to use Mark Hansen's wireless map quite a lot, but noticed that it's stopped since Google shut down Fusion Tables.

Given I already have all the RSM data that I use to generate the Cell Towers layer on GIS Geek, I spent some time over the break and added a point to point layer for anyone that might be interested: https://gis.geek.nz/map/pointtopoint

I haven't done a lot of testing so if you notice any issues (with any of the layers) hit me up here.

Cheers.