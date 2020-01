Not sure where this post belongs, but anyway

I have a Vodafone prepay and have had it for donkeys years (and theres quite a bit of credit on it as i am an unsociable person), I now need to transfer that particular number to Warehouse mobile

But also I need a second Vodafone phone number.

So can i attach a new phone number to my existing Vodafone prepay account keeping the credit, and then transfer the old number to warehouse Mobile?

Cheers