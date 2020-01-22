Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessBest pre-pay plan for txt?


197 posts

Master Geek


# 265443 22-Jan-2020 07:08
Send private message

 

 

Kai ora katou,

 

Having had a motorcycle stolen at the end of last year, I'm now installing a gps tracker.

 

The one I have ordered (yet to arrive) works by receiving/sending txt messages, and as such needs a sim card.

 

So I'm looking for a provider/plan.

 

Hopefully, It's not going to generate many messages, so cost per message is not a big issue, but I'm looking for a plan where the balance does not expire.

 

I've tried looking at the various websites, and quite frankly I'm getting utterly bamboozled and confused.

 

So do any of you experts have some suggestions?

 

advTHANKXance

 

Jim

 

.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
28577 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2403294 22-Jan-2020 07:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

First thing would be to advise what sort of tracker you have. Most of the cheap SMS only ones are still only GSM based so that obviously limits your options of plan considerably as you can only use Vodafone.

 

Newer 3G/4G based ones are great because if you have an On Account Vodafone plan you can just get a free tablet share SIM and put that in which just uses the main plan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.