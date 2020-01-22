Kai ora katou,

Having had a motorcycle stolen at the end of last year, I'm now installing a gps tracker.

The one I have ordered (yet to arrive) works by receiving/sending txt messages, and as such needs a sim card.

So I'm looking for a provider/plan.

Hopefully, It's not going to generate many messages, so cost per message is not a big issue, but I'm looking for a plan where the balance does not expire.

I've tried looking at the various websites, and quite frankly I'm getting utterly bamboozled and confused.

So do any of you experts have some suggestions?

advTHANKXance

Jim

.