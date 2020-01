My Xiaomi Mi A2 works ok on close by 4g, getting ok speeds. In my local rural town I'm getting about 55-60 mbps. However the new tower very close to my rural house is not picked up by my phone with either a spark or Vodafone Sim.



If I put either Sim into my wife's iPhone 6 plus it's receives 4g getting about 35-40 mbps. ????



Also neither Sim works on the new tower in an iPhone 5s that otherwise picks up 4g.



Yes I reset network settings, restarted device etc.

Other neighbours and visitors have the 4g working for them or so they say.



Does anyone know why only the fairly old IPhone 6 plus should receive a specific tower signal where other phones dont?.



It's our only hope for internet here as copper is 2mbps



Thanks