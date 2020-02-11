So I've been shopping around for the best causal prepay rates for my needs. Since I've done the leg work I may as well let everyone knows the result in one easy to find place. Price is current as of today 11/2/2020. All credit expires in one year, top up will extend expiration date for one year. All except Warehouse Mobile.
2degrees:
Local minutes $0.44/min
Local texts $0.20 each
International texts Local rate
Video calling Voice rate
PXT $0.50 each
Casual data $0.50/MB
Voicemail Free
Skinny (uses Spark network):
Local minutes $0.20/min
Local texts $0.20 each
PXT $0.50 each
Casual data $0.20/MB
Voicemail $0.18 per call
Spark:
Local minutes $0.49/min
Local texts $0.20 each
International texts $0.30 each
Video calling $0.89/min
PXT $0.50 each
Casual data $1/day for 10MB
Additional casual data $0.30/MB
Voicemail $0.20/retriveal
Vodafone (Pay & Go):
Local minutes $0.30/min
Local texts $0.10 each
International texts $0.31 each
Local video calling $0.79/min
Int'l video calling $1.99/min
PXT $0.50 each
Casual data $0.20/MB
Voicemail $0.20 per call
Warehouse mobile (uses 2degrees network, credit expires after 90days):
NZ/AU minutes $0.08/min
NZ/AU texts $0.08 each
Int'l minutes from $0.08/min for selected countries
Int'l texts $0.20 each
PXT $0.50 each
Casual data $0.08/MB
Voicemail $0.20 per call