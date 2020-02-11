Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#265795 11-Feb-2020 14:18
So I've been shopping around for the best causal prepay rates for my needs. Since I've done the leg work I may as well let everyone knows the result in one easy to find place. Price is current as of today 11/2/2020. All credit expires in one year, top up will extend expiration date for one year. All except Warehouse Mobile.

 

 

 

2degrees:

 

Local minutes $0.44/min

 

Local texts $0.20 each

 

International texts Local rate

 

Video calling Voice rate

 

PXT $0.50 each

 

Casual data $0.50/MB

 

Voicemail Free

 

 

 

Skinny (uses Spark network):

 

Local minutes $0.20/min

 

Local texts $0.20 each

 

PXT $0.50 each

 

Casual data $0.20/MB

 

Voicemail $0.18 per call

 

 

 

Spark:

 

Local minutes $0.49/min

 

Local texts $0.20 each

 

International texts $0.30 each

 

Video calling $0.89/min

 

PXT $0.50 each

 

Casual data $1/day for 10MB

 

Additional casual data $0.30/MB

 

Voicemail $0.20/retriveal

 

 

 

Vodafone (Pay & Go):

 

Local minutes $0.30/min

 

Local texts $0.10 each

 

International texts $0.31 each

 

Local video calling $0.79/min

 

Int'l video calling $1.99/min

 

PXT $0.50 each

 

Casual data $0.20/MB

 

Voicemail $0.20 per call

 

 

 

Warehouse mobile (uses 2degrees network, credit expires after 90days):

 

NZ/AU minutes $0.08/min

 

NZ/AU texts $0.08 each

 

Int'l minutes from $0.08/min for selected countries

 

Int'l texts $0.20 each

 

PXT $0.50 each

 

Casual data $0.08/MB

 

Voicemail $0.20 per call

  #2416221 11-Feb-2020 14:31
Why are we still paying for pxt in this country?

  #2416231 11-Feb-2020 14:46
rendezvous: Why are we still paying for pxt in this country?

 

Who even sends them? I wouldn't have sent one for all of the previous decade!

 

 

 
 
 
 


  #2416232 11-Feb-2020 14:53
Well I haven’t either because they cost money. A friend in Australia routinely sends pxts to people that are on a different platform - the people who would find WhatsApp or equivalent too difficult.

