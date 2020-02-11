So I've been shopping around for the best causal prepay rates for my needs. Since I've done the leg work I may as well let everyone knows the result in one easy to find place. Price is current as of today 11/2/2020. All credit expires in one year, top up will extend expiration date for one year. All except Warehouse Mobile.

2degrees:

Local minutes $0.44/min

Local texts $0.20 each

International texts Local rate

Video calling Voice rate

PXT $0.50 each

Casual data $0.50/MB

Voicemail Free

Skinny (uses Spark network):

Local minutes $0.20/min

Local texts $0.20 each

PXT $0.50 each

Casual data $0.20/MB

Voicemail $0.18 per call

Spark:

Local minutes $0.49/min

Local texts $0.20 each

International texts $0.30 each

Video calling $0.89/min

PXT $0.50 each

Casual data $1/day for 10MB

Additional casual data $0.30/MB

Voicemail $0.20/retriveal

Vodafone (Pay & Go):

Local minutes $0.30/min

Local texts $0.10 each

International texts $0.31 each

Local video calling $0.79/min

Int'l video calling $1.99/min

PXT $0.50 each

Casual data $0.20/MB

Voicemail $0.20 per call

Warehouse mobile (uses 2degrees network, credit expires after 90days):

NZ/AU minutes $0.08/min

NZ/AU texts $0.08 each

Int'l minutes from $0.08/min for selected countries

Int'l texts $0.20 each

PXT $0.50 each

Casual data $0.08/MB

Voicemail $0.20 per call