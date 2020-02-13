I'm a consultant working with an organisation who have 10 offices scattered from Whangarei to Wellington, and have 180 phones/tablets in the hands of users.

Our people work in the back of beyond, at times, and drive long distances.

We're realistic about coverage and understand that none of the providers can get a perfect signal into every nook and cranny. We're realists.

Our offices/workbases are situated in towns/cities, but our people could be sent to the end of a gravel road to perform their work. We'd be accepting that they run out of signal as they traverse the gravel road, but we'd be keen to know that when they got back to SH1, or into town in Kaitaia, Morrinsville or Pahiatua that they'd be able to make a call and that they'd have a data connection.

Does anyone have experience of rolling out a handset fleet around the North Island, who would be willing to share their opinion of the coverage provided from Spark or 2Degrees?

My follow-up question is whether you have found the vendor good to deal with. Do they provide good customer service?

I'd appreciate any experience or opinions.

Cheers

Jo