Looking to change mobile provider for a medium-sized North Island business - Spark or 2Degrees?


7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#265828 13-Feb-2020 10:35
I'm a consultant working with an organisation who have 10 offices scattered from Whangarei to Wellington, and have 180 phones/tablets in the hands of users.

 

Our people work in the back of beyond, at times, and drive long distances.

 

We're realistic about coverage and understand that none of the providers can get a perfect signal into every nook and cranny.  We're realists.

 

Our offices/workbases are situated in towns/cities, but our people could be sent to the end of a gravel road to perform their work.  We'd be accepting that they run out of signal as they traverse the gravel road, but we'd be keen to know that when they got back to SH1, or into town in Kaitaia, Morrinsville or Pahiatua that they'd be able to make a call and that they'd have a data connection.  

 

Does anyone have experience of rolling out a handset fleet around the North Island, who would be willing to share their opinion of the coverage  provided from Spark or 2Degrees?

 

My follow-up question is whether you have found the vendor good to deal with.  Do they provide good customer service?

 

I'd appreciate any experience or opinions.

 

 

 

    Cheers

 

 

 

          Jo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Banana?
4916 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2417195 13-Feb-2020 10:48
We're have less phones in the field than you (only about 40) and we do this same exercise every two years.

 

We haven't found any compelling reason to move away from Vodafone.

 

They are the cheapest, their coverage is good, and they give us a very generous hardware allowance.

 

2Degrees did come to us last year with a sharp offer (but no cheaper than VF), but their lack of coverage, and Vodafone's superior international roaming meant we stayed with VF.

 


We are on a Red Share plan, I think about $30ish a month per SIM, unlimited calls/texts and a pool of about 300GB a month (I think, may be 250).

379 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2417202 13-Feb-2020 10:56
On two degrees.

 

Excellent service, however watch out for reception.

 
 
 
 


59 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2417215 13-Feb-2020 11:23
The organization I work with has the exact same reason to stay with Vodafone. We have about 50 phones/tablets. We have staff travel around the world so the roaming rate work for us

 

 

 

Edit: spelling

651 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2417228 13-Feb-2020 11:50
I pay for circa 150 devices. I am on Vodafone and see no reason to change as far as mobile goes. 




BlinkyBill

