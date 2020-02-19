

I take this train every day from porirua to wellington and have a Personal Phone (iphone 6s plus) on Vodafone and a Work Phone (iPhone 5s) on Spark and the spark outperforms vodafone hands down, I have coverage in 90% of the short tunnel and for the first and last 30 seconds of the long tunnel vodafone is no service the entire length of both tunnels



Its also be noted between tawa and porirua while full strength bars on vodafone it is completely unusable for data if the train is packed on spark there is no issue so they must have some capacity issues because if I take the train during off peak times its fine.



my 5c



