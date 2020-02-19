Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#267952 19-Feb-2020 11:34
I'm spending a bit of time commuting on the train between Wellington and Paraparaumu - the Kapiti Line. Currently using 2degrees for mobile data, using Huawei p30 as hotspot for my surface. Have been pretty underwhelmed with data speeds on 2d, and rather than testing a few SIMs, I figure someone else might have found which network is best?

I know there are common weak spots due to topography, but have found 2d iffy between takapu road and the tunnel, and forced me to roam in paekak yesterday which was odd.

TIA

3132 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2423886 19-Feb-2020 11:49
Can refer to this map which shows where all the Cell Towers are: https://gis.geek.nz/map/celltowers/@-41.0895907,174.9777832,11z

 

Otherwise buy a Vodafone and Spark/Skinny prepay sim and give them a test run

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2423944 19-Feb-2020 12:18
I take this train every day from porirua to wellington and have a Personal Phone (iphone 6s plus) on Vodafone and a Work Phone (iPhone 5s) on Spark and the spark outperforms vodafone hands down, I have coverage in 90% of the short tunnel and for the first and last 30 seconds of the long tunnel vodafone is no service the entire length of both tunnels

Its also be noted between tawa and porirua while full strength bars on vodafone it is completely unusable for data if the train is packed on spark there is no issue so they must have some capacity issues because if I take the train during off peak times its fine.

my 5c

 
 
 
 


4532 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2423946 19-Feb-2020 12:19
I'm on Vodafone and travel in from Plimmerton each day. I listen to streaming radio and find that it rarely cuts out anywhere, except obviously in the tunnels.

 

I have noticed that it can take a few minutes to reconnect after coming out of a tunnel, but I'm guessing that may be normal behaviour across all networks?

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2423948 19-Feb-2020 12:23
alasta:

I'm on Vodafone and travel in from Plimmerton each day. I listen to streaming radio and find that it rarely cuts out anywhere, except obviously in the tunnels.


I have noticed that it can take a few minutes to reconnect after coming out of a tunnel, but I'm guessing that may be normal behaviour across all networks?



Nope my spark connects about 30 seconds before I get out of the tunnel



2335 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2423964 19-Feb-2020 12:46
Spark sounds like a winner, thanks all

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2423969 19-Feb-2020 12:49
nickb800: Spark sounds like a winner, thanks all


As others have said try a prepay sim before you switch, make sure you are happy

/dev/null
9075 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2423983 19-Feb-2020 12:59
One person supports this post
Also remember there is also Skinny which is Spark but without the stupid pricing structure.

 

Spark have a panel pointed down the long tunnel heading into Wellington where Vodafone and 2degrees have cell sites a little bit further away. I did find that 2degrees was better than Vodafone however worse than Spark personally.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

 
 
 
 


15671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2423988 19-Feb-2020 13:11
One person supports this post
Agree that Spark coverage is generally the best nationally, with Skinny on the Spark network for sensible billing options.

260 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2423997 19-Feb-2020 13:19
As others have said spark, tends to be the best. Vodafone used to be OK coming in and out of the tunnels, but this has deteriorated in the last few years with significant delays reconnecting, and sometimes missing usable data until a for ~ 50% of the line between the stadium and short tunnel - in both directions, it can be rather frustrating.

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2423998 19-Feb-2020 13:20
michaelmurfy:

 

Also remember there is also Skinny which is Spark but without the stupid pricing structure.

 

Spark have a panel pointed down the long tunnel heading into Wellington where Vodafone and 2degrees have cell sites a little bit further away. I did find that 2degrees was better than Vodafone however worse than Spark personally.

 

 

That would explain why I get coverage through 90% of the short tunnel and 30 seconds at each end of the long tunnel, IMHO All three providers should work to have 100% coverage through those tunnels, If the big one hits, and you have no coverage you could be stuck in those tunnels for hours with no way of contacting anyone.

 

 

 

 

164 posts

Master Geek


  #2424001 19-Feb-2020 13:22
mrdrifter:

 

As others have said spark, tends to be the best. Vodafone used to be OK coming in and out of the tunnels, but this has deteriorated in the last few years with significant delays reconnecting, and sometimes missing usable data until a for ~ 50% of the line between the stadium and short tunnel - in both directions, it can be rather frustrating.

 

 

I have no issues after I exit the short tunnel on my Vodafone phone but coming out of the long tunnel going home, I can call/txt but have no data until i get to Porirua station (as mentioned above this is only during peak times)

