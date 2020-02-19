I'm spending a bit of time commuting on the train between Wellington and Paraparaumu - the Kapiti Line. Currently using 2degrees for mobile data, using Huawei p30 as hotspot for my surface. Have been pretty underwhelmed with data speeds on 2d, and rather than testing a few SIMs, I figure someone else might have found which network is best?
I know there are common weak spots due to topography, but have found 2d iffy between takapu road and the tunnel, and forced me to roam in paekak yesterday which was odd.
TIA