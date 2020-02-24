Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessVoLTE on a Kogan mobile SIM - what do I need to do to get it working?


4447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#268028 24-Feb-2020 16:18
Send private message quote this post

I'm trying to get VoLTE working on my phone, but am not having any luck; I was hoping someone here may be able to troubleshoot the cause or confirm if they've got it working.

 

  • Kogan have confirmed that they support VoLTE (via their use of the Vodafone network)
  • my phone (S10+) supports VoLTE; it is running Android 10 and has the latest update installed
  • VoLTE is enabled on the phone
  • the phone is a 2Degrees unit; a post on the Voda VoLTE thread confirms that this combination (2 Deg firmware; VoLTE on the Voda network) works fine
  • I live and work in a 4G urban area, but at no point have I seen the VoLTE symbol on my phone

Does anyone have any ideas as to what could be the issue here?

 

Also, are there any Kogan Mobile users out there who can confirm whether they have VoLTE working?

 

Thanks for any thoughts.

Create new topic
5900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2426443 24-Feb-2020 16:25
Send private message quote this post

VoLTE must not be provisioned on your mobile number in the backend, Kogan mobile will be looking at the front end and not physically on the IMS platform.



4447 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2426444 24-Feb-2020 16:27
Send private message quote this post

Thanks. Is that the specific message I should pass onto the Kogan helpdesk staff? And suggest they escalate it up the chain?

 
 
 
 


5900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2426445 24-Feb-2020 16:30
Send private message quote this post

If they can deprovison it in Sibel then ask them to remove VoLTE and readd it, I am not even sure if they have the ability to action this!

5616 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2426483 24-Feb-2020 17:43
Send private message quote this post

Just tried a Kogan SIM in my Vodafone S10. VoLTE on Kogan is working.

 

Click to see full size

 

 




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins. If your still stuck on ADSL or VDSL, why not spend $195 on a master filter install to make sure you are getting the most out of your connection?
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Withings launches three new devices to help monitor heart health from home
Posted 13-Feb-2020 20:05

Auckland start-up Yourcar matches new car buyers with dealerships
Posted 13-Feb-2020 18:05

School gardens go high tech to teach kids the importance of technology
Posted 13-Feb-2020 11:10

Malwarebytes finds Mac threats outpace Windows for the first time
Posted 13-Feb-2020 08:01

Amazon launches Echo Show 8 in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 8-Feb-2020 20:36

Vodafone New Zealand starts two year partnership with LetsPlay.Live
Posted 28-Jan-2020 11:24

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.