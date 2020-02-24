I'm trying to get VoLTE working on my phone, but am not having any luck; I was hoping someone here may be able to troubleshoot the cause or confirm if they've got it working.

Kogan have confirmed that they support VoLTE (via their use of the Vodafone network)

my phone (S10+) supports VoLTE; it is running Android 10 and has the latest update installed

VoLTE is enabled on the phone

the phone is a 2Degrees unit; a post on the Voda VoLTE thread confirms that this combination (2 Deg firmware; VoLTE on the Voda network) works fine

I live and work in a 4G urban area, but at no point have I seen the VoLTE symbol on my phone

Does anyone have any ideas as to what could be the issue here?

Also, are there any Kogan Mobile users out there who can confirm whether they have VoLTE working?

Thanks for any thoughts.