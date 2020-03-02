Hi all,

I am hoping someone in this forum would be able to help clarify a recent failure during a feasibility check for GPS electronic monitoring. This was undertaken for a person who is seeking home detention for a case in a district court.

This same address that has failed the feasibility check was used previously 6 years ago, with a number of the neighboring properties also being used in a past few years. There are increasing reports of this happening in rural parts of the country, and a new provider has in the last year taken over the national contract providing this service.

The results show the the GPS tests failed inside the property, and the RF tests failed outside the property at a number of locations. I have the test results available if this is required, the carrier is listed as Vodafone

The location of this address has mobile coverage with both Spark and Vodafone, is in a rural town of around 400 people in Northland.

If someone could please help us understand why this address has been used previously with no issues and now is failing the feasibility test that would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you