I am trying to set up a 4G router on my rural property. All the provider's websites say there is no coverage at my site, but actually there is. It's not pretty but there are some reasonable places where I can get 4G on my phone & friends on other providers. I don't want to use another address to get a modem + sim and then get it geoblocked when I move it there.

So I've decided to buy a cheap Skinny/Spark b315 4G router on TM and try it out with some prepay sims, and if it works ok I'll look at going for a high data mobile plan.

I noticed some allow tethering, and others not (or with an extra fee), so my question is this: if I simply put the sim with data in the b315 and connect devices to it, will the provider detect 'tethering' or not?

Thanks