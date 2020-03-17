Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Definition of tethering when using 4G router


Geek


#268399 17-Mar-2020 16:14
I am trying to set up a 4G router on my rural property. All the provider's websites say there is no coverage at my site, but actually there is. It's not pretty but there are some reasonable places where I can get 4G on my phone & friends on other providers. I don't want to use another address to get a modem + sim and then get it geoblocked when I move it there.

 

So I've decided to buy a cheap Skinny/Spark b315 4G router on TM and try it out with some prepay sims, and if it works ok I'll look at going for a high data mobile plan.

 

I noticed some allow tethering, and others not (or with an extra fee), so my question is this: if I simply put the sim with data in the b315 and connect devices to it, will the provider detect 'tethering' or not?

 

Thanks

 

 

Uber Geek


  #2440072 17-Mar-2020 16:26
If the sites are saying no coverage for wireless broadband, it means there is insufficient capacity (so they won't deploy more modems and make the experience worse for existing customers), not that you won't get a signal.



Geek


  #2440073 17-Mar-2020 16:28
Yes I understand that. Currently I am hotspotting off my phone anyway which works fine, so this solution will use a similar load but just be easier.

 

 

 

Edit: to clarify, I am not living at the site, so it is not a permanent solution.

 
 
 
 


Ultimate Geek


  #2440080 17-Mar-2020 16:39
If the plan you are on allows tethering, I don't think there would be an issue with it - there is no real difference between tethering from a phone or connecting to a modem with a prepay sim in it is there?



Geek


  #2440084 17-Mar-2020 16:43
wratterus:

 

If the plan you are on allows tethering, I don't think there would be an issue with it - there is no real difference between tethering from a phone or connecting to a modem with a prepay sim in it is there?

 

 

I would have thought Data is Data, but no, some providers don't allow tethering unless you pay a tethering fee, or charge per user especially on the high data plans. I'm not planning on using my current phone sim for this, but another dedicated prepay sim so I'm shopping around.

