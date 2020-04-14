Hi all.

We have currently have 2x mobiles on the $55 10GB with 2degrees.

After looking at the offerings from Spark & Vodafone, have a few questions / feedback from current users about their experience with Spark/Vodafone

Vodafone now has endless data plan for $40 pm which is slowed down. in the real world, how slow is it? Spark gives you 4GB with a 4GB bonus for 12 mths, do they roll you over for a further 12 mths of bonus data?

This might sound like a stupid question, with VoLTE, does this give cross network HD Calling, or is it still restricted to on-net?

i would have thought 2degrees would have VoLTE by now. does anyone know if this is coming?