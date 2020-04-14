Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#269919 14-Apr-2020 21:42
Hi all.

 

We have currently have 2x mobiles on the $55 10GB with 2degrees.

 

After looking at the offerings from Spark & Vodafone, have a few questions / feedback from current users about their experience with Spark/Vodafone

 

     

  1. Vodafone now has endless data plan for $40 pm which is slowed down. in the real world, how slow is it? 
  2. Spark gives you 4GB with a 4GB bonus for 12 mths, do they roll you over for a further 12 mths of bonus data?

 

This might sound like a stupid question, with VoLTE, does this give cross network HD Calling, or is it still restricted to on-net?

 

i would have thought 2degrees would have VoLTE by now. does anyone know if this is coming? 

 

 

  #2461436 14-Apr-2020 21:46
The Speed VodafoneNZ slow the unlimited connections down to is covered on the main VodafoneNZ site 1.2Mbp/s once the full speed cap is reached

 

Look under " important things to know "

 

" Maximum speed reduced to 1.2Mbps after full speed data allowance is exceeded "

 

Edit: Add URL

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/pay-monthly/#endless-data-conditions

  #2461438 14-Apr-2020 21:50
Should of added to the above post VoLTE / 3G HD voice calling is on-net only

 

Edit: 2degrees VoLTE is very close (Covid-19) has delayed network launch but VoLTE does work on RCG sites for 2degrees customers and some trial 2d sites out West Auckland

 
 
 
 




  #2461441 14-Apr-2020 21:53
Yeah. Did see that. In the real world is that’s noticeably different? Sorry for the dumb question, just trying to gauge if i could live with a slowdown.

For example. Videos on YouTube start to buffer on SD?

  #2461442 14-Apr-2020 21:55
SD videos would work easily on 1.2Mbp/s D/L but watch this space for news from 2d (COVID-19) has caused a few delays



  #2461443 14-Apr-2020 21:55
Oh, so that project won’t be shelved with their announcement today on cutbacks?

